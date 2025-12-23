Justice Department Releases Additional Epstein Files Showing Trump Flight Records

The United States Justice Department released nearly 30,000 additional pages of documents related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Tuesday morning, including flight records showing President Donald Trump traveled on Epstein’s private jet more frequently than previously reported.

The documents represent the third batch of files released since Friday, December 19, 2025, when the agency began disclosing materials required under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. The law mandates release of all unclassified records related to Epstein investigations.

In a statement posted on X on Tuesday morning, the Justice Department (DOJ) acknowledged the release contained unverified allegations against Trump. “Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) right before the 2020 election,” the department said. “To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already.”

The department emphasized its commitment to transparency while protecting Epstein’s victims. “Nevertheless, out of our commitment to the law and transparency, the DOJ is releasing these documents with the legally required protections for Epstein’s victims,” the statement concluded.

Among the newly released materials is an email dated January 8, 2020, from an assistant United States attorney in the Southern District of New York to a colleague. The email states that Trump “traveled on Epstein’s private jet many more times than previously has been reported (or that we were aware).”

According to the email, flight records show Trump listed as a passenger on at least eight flights between 1993 and 1996. At least four of those flights included Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s longtime associate who was convicted in 2021 of sex trafficking and is currently serving a 20 year prison sentence. On one 1993 flight, Trump and Epstein were listed as the only two passengers. On another flight, the three passengers were Epstein, Trump, and an unnamed 20 year old woman whose identity was redacted.

The email also notes that on two other flights, passengers included women who would be potential witnesses in a Maxwell case. Trump is also listed as having traveled with his then wife Marla Maples, his daughter Tiffany, and his son Eric on various flights during this period.

Authorities have not accused Trump of any criminal wrongdoing in connection with Epstein. Trump has consistently denied any improper conduct, and his presence on the flights does not indicate wrongdoing. The president has stated he fell out with Epstein around 2004, years before Epstein’s first arrest.

The latest release follows the initial batch of heavily redacted files released Friday, which included previously unseen photographs of former President Bill Clinton with Epstein and a 1996 criminal complaint from a former Epstein employee. Trump was largely unmentioned in Friday’s release, but Tuesday’s documents contain hundreds of references to him.

The files also include unverified, anonymous tips to the FBI. One tip received in October 2020 described an alleged 2000 party where someone claimed Trump invited attendees to his Mar a Lago resort in Florida. The FBI document does not indicate whether investigators considered the tip credible or conducted further investigation.

Another set of documents released Tuesday features emails between Maxwell and an individual using the email address with the sender name “The Invisible Man.” In an August 16, 2001 email, the sender wrote that they were at “Balmoral Summer Camp for the Royal Family” and asked Maxwell whether she had found “some new inappropriate friends.” The sender signed the message “A.”

Maxwell responded on the same date, writing “So sorry to disappoint you; however, the truth must be told. I have only been able to find appropriate friends.” She signed her reply “Kisses Gx.” The royal family traditionally holidays at Balmoral, their private estate in Scotland, in August each year. However, there is no confirmation of who sent the email or whether it came from any member of the royal family.

In October 2025, King Charles III formally stripped his brother, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, of his prince title and His Royal Highness (HRH) style following renewed scrutiny over his relationship with Epstein. The former prince stepped down from royal duties in 2019 after a widely criticized BBC interview about his friendship with Epstein. He was also evicted from Royal Lodge, where he had resided for more than two decades.

Andrew paid millions to Virginia Giuffre in 2022 to settle a civil sexual assault claim. Giuffre alleged that she was trafficked by Epstein and forced to have sex with Andrew on three occasions when she was 17 years old. Andrew has consistently denied the allegations and any wrongdoing. Giuffre’s posthumous memoir, released in October 2025, brought renewed attention to the case.

The release of Epstein materials has drawn criticism from congressional lawmakers and survivors of abuse. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer introduced a resolution Monday directing the Senate to take legal action over the incremental and heavily redacted release of records. “Instead of transparency, the Trump administration released a tiny fraction of the files and blacked out massive portions of what little they provided,” Schumer said in a statement. “This is a blatant cover up.”

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche defended the agency’s approach on Sunday, stating that the department must act with caution to protect survivors of sexual abuse. He stressed that officials are obligated to review and redact sensitive information before making documents public. The Justice Department has pledged to continue releasing materials through the end of December 2025.

Epstein, a wealthy financier with connections throughout business, politics, and entertainment, died in a Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. His death was officially ruled a suicide. Maxwell, his longtime associate, was convicted in December 2021 of recruiting and grooming underage girls for Epstein to abuse.

The Epstein Files Transparency Act became law in November 2025 after Congress passed it with near unanimous support. President Trump signed the legislation after initially seeking to block or delay the effort. The law required the Justice Department to release all unclassified records by December 19, 2025, though the department has released materials in batches throughout late December.