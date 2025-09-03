Jury Clears Cardi B in US$24 Million Assault Lawsuit

Rapper vindicated after security guard’s fingernail attack claim rejected by Los Angeles court

A Los Angeles jury cleared Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B of assault charges Tuesday, rejecting a security guard’s $24 million lawsuit alleging the performer attacked her with a 3-inch fingernail outside a medical office.

The civil trial in Alhambra concluded after jurors deliberated for approximately one hour before finding Cardi B not liable for assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, or false imprisonment.

Emani Ellis, the security guard, alleged that Cardi B cut her cheek and spat on her during a 2018 confrontation outside an obstetrician’s office. The incident occurred while the rapper was four months pregnant with her first child, though her pregnancy was not yet public knowledge.

“I work all day and I work hard for my money, for my kids, for the people that I take care of,” Cardi B told reporters following the verdict. “So don’t you ever think that you’re going to sue me, and I’m just going to settle.”

The case centered on events during Cardi B’s prenatal appointment at a medical facility that had closed for the day to protect her privacy. The rapper, whose legal name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, testified that Ellis disclosed her pregnancy status during a phone conversation and appeared to record her on a mobile device.

Cardi B acknowledged engaging in a profanity-laden verbal confrontation with Ellis but denied physical contact or spitting. She testified that Ellis refused to provide space and privacy, leading to the heated exchange.

“I told her to get out of my face,” the rapper testified, admitting to shouting obscenities during the altercation.

The defense case was strengthened by testimony from the obstetrician and his receptionist, Tierra Malcolm, who witnessed the incident. Malcolm testified that Ellis was the aggressor and swung her arms attempting to strike Cardi B, resulting in Malcolm sustaining a head injury while intervening.

The trial generated significant public attention, with Cardi B’s daily outfit changes and fingernail length becoming focal points during proceedings. The rapper wore different wigs and clothing each day, culminating in a black and white polka dot suit with red bow during closing arguments.

Ellis’s attorney argued that the security guard deserved compensation for medical expenses related to a scratch on her face, trauma, and professional damages. However, the court found that Ellis had failed to substantiate any of her claims against the rapper.

Following the verdict, Cardi B addressed misconceptions about celebrity wealth, dismissing the idea that famous people are “ATM machines in designer heels.” The case highlighted the five-year legal battle that began with the 2018 incident but wasn’t filed until 2020.

The case attracted a small group of supporters outside the courthouse, including local resident Christine Orozco, who displayed a hand-drawn sign reading “If the nail don’t fit, u must acquit,” referencing the famous O.J. Simpson trial phrase.

Following the verdict, Cardi B urged her fans not to harass Ellis or her family, demonstrating restraint despite her legal victory. The rapper had faced potential financial liability in the multimillion-dollar civil action.

The lawsuit’s dismissal represents a significant win for the performer, who has faced various legal challenges throughout her career. Civil cases require a lower burden of proof than criminal proceedings, making the unanimous jury verdict particularly noteworthy.

The trial highlighted ongoing tensions between celebrities seeking privacy and security personnel working in high-profile environments. The incident occurred during a sensitive period when Cardi B was managing an undisclosed pregnancy while maintaining her public career.

The verdict allows Cardi B to avoid what could have been a substantial financial judgment while vindicating her version of events from the 2018 confrontation.