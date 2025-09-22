Juric Blames Bad Advice for Lookman Transfer Saga

Atalanta manager Ivan Juric has revealed that Ademola Lookman received poor counsel from his entourage during his failed attempt to force a summer transfer to Inter Milan, marking the Nigerian forward’s return to action after a four-month absence.

The Super Eagles star made his first appearance of the season during Atalanta’s commanding 3-0 victory over Torino on Sunday, entering as an 87th-minute substitute to replace Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.

Juric disclosed that Lookman submitted an official transfer request and went AWOL after Atalanta rejected Inter Milan’s €45 million bid for the African Footballer of the Year. The Croatian manager expressed his belief that the 27-year-old was misguided by those in his inner circle.

Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb after the match, Juric explained the resolution process that brought Lookman back into the fold. “He spoke to me and the team on Monday. He was surrounded by people who had given him some bad advice,” the manager stated. “He has a great winning mentality, and now we need to get him back in shape physically.”

The transfer saga began in August when Lookman grew frustrated with Atalanta’s reluctance to sanction his move to the San Siro. The forward deleted all club-related content from his social media profiles, publicly criticized the organization, and boycotted training sessions in an attempt to force through the transfer.

Lookman had been training away from the first team for the opening three matches of the Serie A campaign as tensions escalated between player and club. His absence left Atalanta without one of their most creative attacking threats during crucial early-season fixtures.

Inter Milan’s interest in the Nigerian international stemmed from his exceptional 2023-24 campaign, where he emerged as one of Serie A’s most dangerous wingers. However, the Nerazzurri eventually withdrew from negotiations when Atalanta refused to lower their valuation.

The resolution came after frank discussions between Juric and the player, with Lookman reportedly acknowledging his mistakes and expressing commitment to the club’s objectives. His return was met with enthusiastic support from traveling Atalanta supporters, who welcomed back their star player despite the summer controversy.

The victory against Torino featured a Nikola Krstovic brace and a goal from Kamaldeen Sulemana, with Marco Carnesecchi saving a penalty to preserve the clean sheet. The comprehensive win moved Atalanta to fifth place in the Serie A standings with eight points from four matches.

Sulemana’s involvement in the match highlighted the multicultural nature of modern Serie A, with the Ghanaian winger starting before being replaced by his Nigerian teammate. The West African duo’s presence demonstrates Atalanta’s continued commitment to developing talent from across the continent.

Juric’s comments about “bad advice” suggest that agents or advisors may have overestimated Inter’s willingness to meet Atalanta’s asking price. The manager’s emphasis on getting Lookman physically fit indicates that the extended absence from team training has affected the player’s conditioning.

The Croatian tactician faces the challenge of reintegrating Lookman while maintaining squad harmony after the disruptive summer episode. The forward’s exceptional technical ability makes him valuable to Atalanta’s attacking ambitions, but trust must be rebuilt following his controversial behavior.

Lookman’s return comes at a crucial time for Atalanta, who are preparing for a demanding fixture schedule that includes European competition. His pace and creativity could prove essential as the club balances domestic and continental commitments throughout the season.

The incident highlights broader issues within modern football regarding player power and transfer negotiations. Social media campaigns and training boycotts have become common tactics for players seeking moves, though they often strain relationships with existing clubs.

For Lookman personally, the failed transfer attempt represents a setback in his career progression. At 27, the former Everton and Leicester City winger cannot afford extended periods away from competitive football, making his reconciliation with Atalanta pragmatic despite potential lingering disappointments.

The resolution also demonstrates Juric’s man-management skills in handling a delicate situation that could have permanently damaged squad morale. His willingness to welcome back Lookman while criticizing external influences shows diplomatic leadership during a challenging period.

As Atalanta look ahead to their next fixture against Juventus on September 27, Lookman’s integration will be closely monitored by both supporters and potential suitors. His performances over the coming weeks will determine whether this saga represents a temporary setback or lasting damage to his reputation.

The broader implications extend to other Serie A clubs dealing with similar transfer disputes, as Atalanta’s firm stance may influence future negotiations involving unsettled players seeking moves to rivals.