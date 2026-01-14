Jurgen Klopp Denies Real Madrid Link After Xabi Alonso Exit

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has dismissed speculation linking him to Real Madrid following Xabi Alonso’s departure. Klopp confirmed his phone rang after the news broke but not from the Spanish club.

The 58‑year‑old German, who serves as Red Bull’s global head of football, stated the situation “has nothing to do with me” and did not trigger any desire to return to coaching. He expressed sympathy for Alonso, who left Real Madrid after less than eight months in charge.

Klopp suggested Alonso’s exit signals instability at the club, noting the challenge of succeeding a legendary coach like Carlo Ancelotti. He praised Alonso as an “outstanding coaching talent” based on his successful two‑year tenure at Bayer Leverkusen.

Real Madrid announced Alonso’s mutual departure on Monday and quickly appointed Alvaro Arbeloa, previously in charge of Real Madrid B, as his replacement. Klopp has not managed a team since leaving Liverpool in 2024, citing a need to recharge away from the dugout.