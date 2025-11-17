Julius Debrah Urges Bipartisan Continuity for Industrial Growth

Chief of Staff Julius Debrah has advocated for sustained, cross-party commitment to industrial policies, stating that Ghana’s economic advancement requires consistency beyond electoral cycles.

Debrah delivered these remarks during a government delegation visit to Nutrifoods Ghana Limited on Monday, where officials toured expanded manufacturing facilities and commissioned a modernised can production line. Trade, Agribusiness and Industry Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare joined the commissioning ceremony alongside other government representatives.

The Chief of Staff cited Nutrifoods as a practical demonstration of President Mahama’s proposed 24-hour economy concept. He pointed to the company’s multi-shift operations and substantial use of domestically sourced materials as evidence that manufacturing can generate employment while strengthening economic stability.

“Long-term economic growth depends on consistent support for industrial policies across successive governments,” Debrah stated during the facility tour. He emphasised that political transitions should not disrupt momentum in the manufacturing sector.

Debrah projected that forthcoming government incentives, particularly the Export Drive Bill, will stimulate private sector participation and enhance Ghana’s presence in regional and international commerce. He suggested these measures could deepen production capabilities while attracting fresh capital investment.

The government official praised Nutrifoofs for maintaining rigorous production standards and aligning operations with national initiatives designed to elevate local manufacturing. He highlighted the company’s innovation efforts as worthy of recognition.

Company management responded by reaffirming their commitment to Ghana’s industrial evolution. Representatives stated their intention to strengthen supply networks, decrease reliance on imported goods, and establish the nation as a competitive manufacturing centre within West Africa.

The facility visit forms part of ongoing government engagement with private sector manufacturers as authorities seek to accelerate industrialisation. Officials continue promoting policies intended to make Ghana more attractive for both domestic and foreign manufacturing investment.

Nutrifoods operates multiple production lines processing locally grown agricultural commodities into finished consumer products. The company employs hundreds of workers across various shifts, maintaining round-the-clock production schedules throughout the week.

The Export Drive Bill mentioned by Debrah remains under legislative consideration, with proponents arguing it will provide tax incentives and regulatory support for companies focusing on export markets.