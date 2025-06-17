Julius Debrah Facilitates Medical Donation for Ailing Child

Chief of Staff Julius Debrah has supported a GH₵20,000 medical donation to a 12-year-old girl requiring urgent liver treatment, through collaboration with watchdog organization Citizen Eye Ghana.

The contribution represents the first direct involvement by a sitting government official in the group’s humanitarian efforts since its 2017 establishment.

Citizen Eye Ghana President Alex Tetteh confirmed the funds were secured following a personal appeal to Debrah. “This intervention demonstrates how public officials can directly impact citizens’ welfare,” Tetteh stated during the presentation ceremony. The beneficiary’s family expressed gratitude for the assistance, which addresses critical treatment costs not covered by national health insurance.

The donation occurs amid ongoing national discussions about healthcare financing gaps, particularly for specialized pediatric care. Medical professionals estimate approximately 300 Ghanaian children annually require overseas treatment for complex liver conditions, with most families lacking adequate financial resources.

Tetteh emphasized the need for systemic solutions alongside individual acts of generosity. “While we appreciate this support, sustainable healthcare financing mechanisms remain essential,” he noted. The organization plans to expand its medical assistance program to more regions while maintaining its governance monitoring activities.

Ghana’s health sector continues to face challenges in funding specialized care, with recent budget allocations showing only 12% of health expenditures dedicated to pediatric services. Analysts suggest such public-private collaborations may provide interim relief while policymakers develop comprehensive solutions.