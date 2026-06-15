Judy Austin Former Husband Obasi Alleges Affair with Yul Edochie

Emmanuel Obasi, former husband of Nollywood actress Judy Austin, has gone viral alleging she was romantically involved with actor Yul Edochie while they were still married.

Obasi made the claims in an emotional appearance on the HonestBunch podcast, the same platform on which Yul Edochie spoke about his own marriage difficulties weeks earlier. Becoming visibly distressed during the interview, he said he and Judy Austin share two children.

He told the podcast that whenever Yul Edochie appeared on television, Judy would stop concentrating and begin praising the actor openly in his presence, telling him she loved how Yul acted and that his voice reminded her of a relative. Obasi said this happened to his face repeatedly. He further alleged that the relationship went beyond admiration, claiming he has evidence that the two were romantically involved inside their home while his marriage was still intact.

“Sometimes I ask myself, wetin man do man for this life?” he said, using a Nigerian Pidgin phrase that translates roughly to: what did I do to deserve this?

Judy Austin and Yul Edochie have not responded to the allegations. Yul Edochie, son of celebrated Nigerian actor Pete Edochie, publicly announced his marriage to Judy Austin as his second wife in April 2022, a disclosure that caused wide controversy in Nigeria. His first wife, May Aligwe, separated from him following the announcement. Obasi has been openly critical of Yul Edochie in Nigerian media before, accusing him in earlier posts of taking Judy from him.

Obasi’s claims are unverified. He presented no evidence publicly during the interview, and neither Judy Austin nor Yul Edochie has commented on the allegations.