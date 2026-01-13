Judicial Service Staff Threaten Strike Over Eight Months Unpaid Arrears

The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) has announced an indefinite nationwide strike beginning Monday, January 19, 2026, citing government failure to pay eight months of salary arrears owed to members. The association notified the National Labour Commission on January 12, warning that justice delivery across Ghana faces imminent disruption unless outstanding payments are made immediately.

JUSAG President Samuel Afotey Otu explained in a letter to the National Labour Commission that the arrears relate to delayed implementation of a 10 percent base pay increase approved by the president for Judicial Service staff covering 2025. Although revised salaries and related allowances were partially implemented in September 2025, arrears covering January through August 2025 remain unpaid despite repeated government and management assurances that payments would be made before the 2025 fiscal year ended.

The association described the situation as unbearable for members who experienced severe hardship particularly during the festive season. According to the strike notice, management provided written assurance on December 16, 2025, that arrears would be settled that month, but no payment materialized. JUSAG stated that the festive December period became one of the most difficult moments for staff who were very expectant, only to be met with shock and disappointment.

Following an emergency meeting, JUSAG’s National Executive Council resolved to embark on indefinite industrial action until the full arrears are paid. The association formally notified the National Labour Commission and other key stakeholders of its decision. The strike notice emphasized that judicial staff are critical to maintaining law, order and stability in Ghana’s democratic system, making their welfare concerns particularly urgent.

The threatened action represents the latest in a series of labor disputes between JUSAG and government over compensation matters. The association previously declared strikes in May 2023 over similar salary review delays, causing courts nationwide to shut down and leaving litigants stranded. That strike was suspended after a memorandum of understanding between JUSAG and the Office of the President provided assurances on timeline for addressing grievances.

Afotey Otu has consistently raised concerns about slow progress on improving conditions of service for judicial staff. Speaking at the 44th Annual Meeting of the Association of Magistrates and Judges of Ghana (AMJG) in October 2025, he lamented that despite numerous conferences and solidarity messages, valuable points raised often fail to translate into tangible actions. He cited specific issues raised in previous years including delays in salary payments, human security concerns and retention of the Judicial Service’s Internally Generated Funds (IGF).

The JUSAG president described registrars and support staff as the backbone of the judiciary, calling them custodians of case records, managers of dockets, administrators of court proceedings, sheriffs for execution of judgments and the first point of contact for litigants, lawyers and the general public. His remarks underscored frustration with what the association perceives as insufficient attention to staff welfare despite their critical role in justice delivery.

Ghana’s judiciary has been implementing an ambitious digitization agenda aimed at enhancing justice delivery through electronic justice systems. Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo has championed transitioning to electronic filing and payment for court services, electronic service of court processes, management of electronic dockets, virtual hearings and stocking of electronic judgments through electronic libraries. However, JUSAG leadership has argued that digitization efforts must be balanced with addressing fundamental staff welfare concerns.

The 2026 Budget Statement indicated a 10 percent increase in base pay for public sector workers including judicial service staff. However, implementation challenges and arrears payment delays have created friction between the government and JUSAG. The association argues that failure to honor payment commitments undermines trust and creates unnecessary industrial tension that could be avoided through timely fulfillment of obligations.

Judicial Service staff include court clerks, bailiffs, registrars, stenographers, judicial secretaries and other support personnel who ensure smooth court operations. Their absence would effectively paralyze court proceedings across all levels of Ghana’s judicial system, from magistrate courts through to the Supreme Court. Previous JUSAG strikes demonstrated the immediate impact on justice delivery, with court complexes empty and scheduled hearings postponed indefinitely.

The Ghana Bar Association has previously called on government to intervene swiftly when JUSAG industrial actions threatened court operations. Legal practitioners emphasize that strike delays court proceedings, leaves litigants stranded and undermines public confidence in the administration of justice. The potential for electoral disputes following the December 2024 elections adds urgency to maintaining functional court systems capable of addressing any litigation arising from the political process.

JUSAG has approximately 7,000 members serving across Ghana’s court system. The association marked its 50th anniversary in 2024, celebrating its role in championing judicial excellence while advocating for staff welfare and upholding judicial independence. During anniversary celebrations, leadership emphasized the association’s commitment to continuing its legacy of innovation and advocacy while addressing contemporary challenges facing judicial service personnel.

The association has invested in welfare schemes providing relief to members while representing their voice and interests within the service and Ghana’s broader labor movement. Recent initiatives include establishing the Judicial Service Staff Cooperative Fund (JUSCOFund) which provides financial support to members, and plans for constructing JUSAG resource centers across regional capitals to reduce travel costs for staff on official assignments.

Government has not issued an official response to the strike threat as of January 13, 2026. The Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations typically coordinates negotiations with public sector unions during industrial disputes. Previous resolutions of JUSAG strikes involved interventions from the Office of the President, Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, Attorney General’s Office and Ministry of Justice working collaboratively with JUSAG leadership to address grievances.

As the January 19 deadline approaches, attention focuses on whether government will move swiftly to release the outstanding arrears and prevent disruption to court operations. The resolution of this dispute will likely influence labor relations between government and other public sector unions monitoring how the administration addresses salary implementation challenges affecting their members.