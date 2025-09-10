Judge Blocks Trump’s Firing of Fed Governor Cook

Federal court issues preliminary injunction protecting Federal Reserve official after unprecedented presidential attempt to remove central bank governor.

A federal judge has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump’s attempt to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, marking the first legal challenge to a presidential effort to remove a central bank governor in the Fed’s 111-year history.

U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb issued a preliminary injunction late Tuesday requiring the Federal Reserve to allow Cook to continue serving as a board member while her lawsuit challenging the termination proceeds through the courts.

Trump announced Cook’s removal on August 25, citing allegations from Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte that she committed mortgage fraud by claiming two different properties as her primary residence in 2021, before her appointment to the Fed. Cook has not been charged with any crime and strongly denies the allegations.

Judge Cobb ruled that Cook had made a “strong showing that her purported removal was done in violation of the Federal Reserve Act’s ‘for cause’ provision,” which governs the circumstances under which Fed governors can be dismissed from their positions.

The preliminary ruling emphasized that Federal Reserve governors can only be removed “for cause,” and that such grounds relate to conduct in office rather than actions alleged before appointment. The Federal Reserve Act does not clearly define what constitutes sufficient cause for removal, leaving the interpretation open to judicial review.

“Governor Cook did not ever commit mortgage fraud,” her lawyers wrote in court filings, requesting that the court declare Trump’s removal order “unlawful and void.” Cook’s legal counsel, Abbe David Lowell, welcomed the ruling as protecting Federal Reserve independence.

The case represents an unprecedented test of presidential authority over the Federal Reserve’s governance structure. No president has previously attempted to fire a Fed governor, making the legal precedent significant for the central bank’s operational independence from political interference.

The ruling came late Tuesday night, temporarily stymying Trump’s effort to exercise more control over the Federal Reserve as the central bank prepares for its upcoming policy meeting where officials are expected to consider interest rate adjustments.

Trump has repeatedly criticized Federal Reserve leadership, including Chairman Jerome Powell, demanding lower borrowing costs to stimulate economic growth. The president’s broader push for influence over monetary policy has raised concerns among economists about central bank independence.

Cook was confirmed to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors in May 2022, making her the first African American woman to serve in the position. Her term is scheduled to continue until January 2030, providing stability for long-term monetary policy planning.

The mortgage fraud allegations stem from documents related to properties in Atlanta and Ann Arbor, Michigan, according to the FHFA director’s referral. However, legal experts note that such pre-appointment conduct would not typically constitute grounds for removal under federal law governing Fed governors.

The Federal Reserve has maintained that Cook remains a sitting board member despite Trump’s announcement, creating institutional tension between executive branch assertions and central bank governance structures. The Fed has indicated it will abide by the court’s final decision in the matter.

The lawsuit could ultimately reach the Supreme Court, where justices would be required to interpret the scope of presidential authority over independent regulatory agencies. The outcome will establish important precedents for executive branch oversight of financial regulatory institutions.

Legal analysts suggest the case tests the boundaries between political accountability and institutional independence that have characterized American financial governance since the Federal Reserve’s creation in 1913. The tension reflects broader debates about executive power over independent agencies.

The timing coincides with broader discussions about Federal Reserve policy direction and the appropriate relationship between elected officials and monetary policy decisions. Trump’s actions have intensified scrutiny of central bank independence principles.

Congressional leaders from both parties have expressed concern about the precedent of presidential interference in Federal Reserve governance, though responses have largely followed partisan lines regarding the appropriateness of Trump’s actions.

The preliminary injunction allows Cook to continue participating in Federal Reserve policy meetings and voting on interest rate decisions while the case proceeds. Her continued service ensures the seven-member board maintains its full complement during a critical period for monetary policy.