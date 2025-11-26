Judge Awards Katy Perry US$1.8 Million in Montecito Property Battle

A Los Angeles County judge signed an order Tuesday awarding Katy Perry $1.8 million in her protracted legal battle with businessman Carl Westcott over a $15 million Montecito mansion, concluding years of litigation that began when the seller attempted to back out of their 2020 purchase agreement.

The award resolves the damages phase of the case, which began after a judge ruled in May 2024 that Westcott, 86, was mentally competent when he signed the sales contract. The final amount represents a compromise between Perry’s request for $4.7 million and Westcott’s argument that damages should not exceed $260,000.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Joseph Lipner determined Perry deserved $2.8 million for lost rental value while the property remained in legal limbo, plus $260,000 for necessary repairs including a fallen tree and water damage. However, he deducted $1 million because Perry could invest her money elsewhere during the dispute and because Westcott lost interest on that amount.

The order becomes final if neither party files a viable objection within 10 days. Perry initially sought $4,718,698.95, claiming $3,525,000 in lost rental income and $1,343,401.95 for repairs, minus $149,703 in offsets for Westcott’s losses.

Westcott’s legal team countered that Perry still owes $6 million of the original $15 million purchase price, having allegedly paid only $9 million. They argued they would deduct repair costs, reducing the amount Perry supposedly owes to $5,740,418.18. The judge’s ruling effectively rejected this claim.

The dispute began in July 2020 when Westcott signed a contract to sell the eight bedroom, 11 bathroom property to Perry through her business manager Bernie Gudvi. Within days of signing, Westcott attempted to rescind the deal, claiming he was recovering from back surgery and under influence of strong pain medication when he agreed to the sale.

Westcott sued Perry’s business manager in August 2020, arguing he lacked mental capacity to enter the contract. He and his legal team claimed he suffered from Huntington’s disease, symptoms of dementia, post operative delirium and effects of pain medication that impaired his judgment.

During the liability trial in 2023, Perry’s attorneys presented text messages, emails and witness testimony demonstrating Westcott was alert and cognizant during the sale. Evidence showed Westcott actively engaged in negotiations, even entertaining a rival bid from Maria Shriver before accepting Perry’s offer.

Trial records revealed Westcott purchased the coastal estate on May 29, 2020, just six weeks before signing the deal with Perry’s representative. This timeline undermined claims that he had deep emotional attachment to the property preventing him from understanding what he was selling.

Perry testified via Zoom in August, facing questions about her financial stake in the litigation. When Westcott’s attorney Andrew Thomas asked what she stood to gain from the trial outcome, Perry responded with one word: justice. When Thomas pressed about money, Perry acknowledged potential financial loss if the court ruled against her.

The testimony revealed that Orlando Bloom, Perry’s former partner, technically purchased the property through a limited liability company rather than Perry directly. However, Perry maintained she benefited from the purchase. When asked if she could have paid for the home outright, she stated she preferred obtaining a mortgage instead.

Westcott’s family criticized Perry’s testimony and appearance, with his son Chart Westcott calling her demeanor rehearsed and robotic. He objected to what he described as pajama like attire during her Zoom appearance, characterizing it as disrespectful and reflective of how she views others.

Public relations experts noted the challenging optics of a wealthy celebrity demanding damages from an elderly, ailing veteran. Abesi Manyando, a public relations strategist, told The Telegraph that the case creates a David and Goliath narrative, with a global superstar possessing wealth and legal resources facing an elderly, declining veteran who already lost his home.

Westcott’s son stated the prolonged legal fight has been agonizing for his father, who suffers from Huntington’s disease, is bedridden and reportedly in hospice care nearing the end of his life. The family accused Perry of lacking empathy in pursuing financial claims against someone in such condition.

The 1930s era property sits among the Santa Ynez foothills and spans 9,285 square feet on 2.5 acres. Features include eight bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, a tennis court, two guesthouses, an infinity pool, jacuzzi and outdoor fireplace with ocean views. Perry and Bloom originally intended the property for raising their daughter Daisy.

Perry and Bloom ended their nine year relationship and six year engagement in June 2025. Representatives stated they remain focused on co parenting their daughter, prioritizing stability and mutual respect. It remains unclear whether they ever moved into the mansion after gaining access in May 2024.

Actor Chris Pratt, who married Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2019, has been linked to the property. The couple allegedly uses the home while building a custom compound in Brentwood. Westcott’s lawyers attempted to have Pratt testify about the property’s condition when he moved in, potentially undermining Perry’s damage claims, but Pratt did not participate in the August hearing.

The case attracted attention partly because Schwarzenegger’s mother, Maria Shriver, engaged in a bidding war with Perry for the property. Shriver’s interest in the home created an ironic connection when her daughter’s husband allegedly became a tenant after Perry won ownership.

Montecito, home to celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, closely watched the high profile legal battle. The exclusive Santa Barbara area community frequently deals with real estate transactions involving entertainment industry figures and wealthy individuals.

Perry has faced scrutiny in previous real estate disputes. The Montecito case recalls other property battles involving the singer, though details of those conflicts vary in scope and outcome. The current settlement represents one of the more substantial celebrity real estate legal resolutions in recent years.

Carl Westcott founded 1-800-Flowers and built a successful business career before the property dispute. His status as a disabled veteran added emotional complexity to public perception of the case, with some viewing Perry’s pursuit of damages as aggressive given his age and health condition.

The litigation spanned multiple phases over five years, consuming substantial legal resources and generating extensive court filings. The damages phase followed the liability determination, requiring separate proceedings to calculate financial harm caused by Westcott’s attempt to void the contract.

Judge Lipner’s middle ground approach considered arguments from both sides while balancing equitable factors including investment opportunities Perry maintained during the dispute and interest Westcott lost. The $1.8 million award represents compromise between competing claims about appropriate compensation.

Rolling Stone’s attempts to reach lawyers representing both parties were unsuccessful following Tuesday’s ruling. Neither side immediately commented publicly on whether they would file objections during the 10 day window before the order becomes final.

Perry has remained in headlines throughout 2025 for various reasons beyond the legal battle. She took an 11 minute trip to sub orbital space aboard a Blue Origin rocket in April, shortly before news surfaced of her split from Bloom. She was later photographed dining with Justin Trudeau, former Canadian prime minister, fueling speculation about a potential relationship after he attended one of her concerts.

The resolution of the Montecito mansion dispute closes a chapter in Perry’s complicated real estate history while potentially providing lessons about due diligence in high value property transactions and the importance of clear documentation when sellers experience medical issues near closing dates.