Jubilee House Bans Satellite TV in Cost-Cutting Measure

Ghana’s presidential palace has discontinued all satellite television subscriptions, including DStv, as part of new austerity measures under President John Mahama’s administration.

Government spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu confirmed the policy during a Tuesday interview with JoyNews, stating the ban applies to all offices within Jubilee House.

“If you come to this house, there’s no office allowed to subscribe to DStv or any satellite television,” Ofosu said, framing the decision as part of broader fiscal discipline efforts. While acknowledging the move might appear minor, he emphasized its financial impact: “When you computed the cost, it was significant money.”

Televisions at the presidency now only access local channels, a change Ofosu described as both symbolic and practical. He indicated the policy may extend to other government institutions, noting President Mahama’s commitment to reducing unnecessary expenditures. “This is a man deeply committed to making savings for the Ghanaian people,” Ofosu remarked, stressing the need for public officials to demonstrate restraint during economic challenges.