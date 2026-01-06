Jubilee Field Set for Production Boost With New Well

Ghana’s Jubilee oil field will increase production by approximately 18.6% following successful completion of a new producer well, operator Kosmos Energy announced Monday. The J 74 well is expected to generate over 10,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd), raising total Jubilee output from roughly 59,000 bopd in the fourth quarter of 2025 to nearly 70,000 bopd when the well comes online shortly.

The production increase represents the strongest short term jump in recent years for Ghana’s oil sector, which has faced persistent challenges from aging fields and natural decline. However, the financial impact will likely be tempered by relatively subdued global oil prices despite the volume gains. Brent crude traded around $76 per barrel on Monday, down from peaks above $90 in April 2024.

Kosmos Energy reported that J 74 encountered approximately 50 meters of net pay, consistent with pre drilling expectations. The well has been completed in three zones, similar to the J 72 well that began producing in mid 2025. Based on flowback results during testing to the rig, engineers expect the well to exceed 10,000 bopd when it reaches full production capacity.

The Jubilee partners have approved five additional wells for 2026, comprising four producer wells and one injector well designed to maintain reservoir pressure. Drilling on the next producer has already commenced, signaling continued confidence in extracting remaining reserves from the mature field. The 2025 to 2026 development campaign aims to counter natural production decline that averaged about 5% quarter over quarter in 2025.

The production boost comes as Ghana received government approval in late December for license extensions to the West Cape Three Points and Deep Water Tano Petroleum Agreements covering both Jubilee and the Tweneboa Enyenra Ntomme (TEN) fields. The agreements have been submitted to parliament for formal ratification and will extend operations to 2040 once approved.

Under the revised terms, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) will increase its stake by an additional 10% starting July 2036, with joint venture partners’ shares reduced proportionally. The amended Jubilee development plan now includes up to 20 additional wells beyond the current campaign, potentially strengthening Ghana’s long term revenue prospects from the asset.

Kosmos expects the license extension to yield an increase in proven and probable (2P) reserves at Jubilee. The field began production in late 2010 and has pumped over 300 million barrels of oil since startup. Initial production peaked above 120,000 bopd in the early years before natural decline set in as reservoir pressure diminished.

Tullow Oil operates the Jubilee unit area with 38.98% interest. Partners include Kosmos Energy at 38.61%, GNPC at 19.69%, and South Africa’s PetroSA at 2.72%. The ownership structure differs slightly at TEN, where Tullow holds 54.84%, Kosmos has 20.38%, GNPC owns 20.95%, and PetroSA maintains 3.82%.

The Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) warned in its 2023 report that Ghana’s oil production faces mounting challenges. Total production across all fields declined to approximately 42.8 million barrels in 2023 from 48.7 million barrels in 2022. Delayed investments, technical challenges at older fields, and periods of unplanned maintenance contributed to the reduction.

Jubilee’s performance stabilized somewhat in 2024 and 2025 compared to steeper declines experienced between 2019 and 2022. The recent drilling campaign demonstrates that targeted investment in additional wells can partially offset natural reservoir decline, though it cannot fully reverse the gradual reduction in output from mature assets.

The TEN partnership has also agreed to final purchase terms to acquire the floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel at the conclusion of its current lease in 2027. Kosmos stated that transferring FPSO ownership to the partnership should significantly reduce TEN operating costs and improve financial leverage starting in 2026. The final sale and purchase agreement is expected to be executed early this year.

Ghana’s upstream oil sector has struggled to attract significant new investments in exploration despite holding additional prospective acreage. Low oil prices through much of 2023 and early 2024 discouraged exploration spending, while regulatory uncertainty around licensing terms created hesitation among some international operators. The license extensions to 2040 provide greater certainty that could encourage additional capital deployment.

Kosmos Energy’s operational update Monday also highlighted progress in Senegal, where the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) liquefied natural gas (LNG) project continued ramping up. The floating LNG vessel operated at nameplate capacity of 2.7 million tonnes per annum equivalent during December 2025. The partnership lifted 18.5 gross LNG cargoes and one condensate cargo in 2025, with liftings expected to nearly double in 2026.

On the financial front, Kosmos submitted a borrowing notice on January 2, 2026, for a $100 million draw on the second tranche of its Gulf of America term facility. The company simultaneously issued a notice to redeem its remaining 2026 unsecured notes, with redemption expected on January 13. Reserve based lending banks agreed to a waiver allowing a subsidiary to issue new secured financing as Kosmos prepares to refinance debt maturing in 2027.

Shares in Kosmos Energy rose 4.76% to 71.5 pence in London trading Monday following the operational update. Investors responded positively to the production gains in Ghana and continued LNG ramp up in Senegal, alongside progress on debt refinancing. The company’s stock had traded in a range between 55 pence and 85 pence over the previous 12 months.

Whether Jubilee can sustain production near 70,000 bopd through 2026 will depend partly on how quickly approved wells come online and how effectively injector wells maintain reservoir pressure. Natural decline continues even with new development, requiring constant investment just to maintain output levels at mature fields. The 20 well program approved as part of the license extension suggests operators expect Jubilee to remain economically viable for at least another decade.