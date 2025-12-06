Jubed releases star-studded From The Soil–Deluxe Edition

Rising star and Enish Music signee Jubed is set to elevate his sonic footprint with the release of From The Soil–Deluxe Edition, a refined expansion of his acclaimed project From The Soil.

The deluxe version arrives with two powerful new tracks that further highlight Jubed’s artistic versatility and his growing presence across the African music landscape.

The From The Soil journey continues with. “Ruwa (Remix)” ft. Oxlade, Yemi Alade & Prince MK Baagi Produced by Egar Boi.

http://rainlabs.lnk.to/FTSdeluxe

A bold and vibrant reimagination of the fan-favourite “Ruwa,” the remix brings together three African heavyweights, Oxlade, Yemi Alade, and Prince MK Baagi. Each artist injects their signature energy into the Hausa-influenced Amapiano fusion, creating a cross-regional anthem rich in culture, rhythm, and emotion. “Happy Times” ft. L.A.X Produced by Kizzy, Smooth, infectious, and feel-good, “Happy Times” pairs Jubed with Nigerian hitmaker L.A.X, resulting in a melodic celebration of joy, gratitude, and elevation. The track blends Jubed’s rich vocal texture with L.A.X’s polished Afropop touch, delivering a standout record for the festive season and beyond. With From The Soil (Deluxe Edition), Jubed continues to honor his roots while pushing his sound to new heights.

The project further solidifies his unique lane, an authentic fusion of African rhythm, Hausa identity, and contemporary Afrobeats innovation.

Speaking on the Deluxe Edition, Jubed shared:“From The Soil is a representation of where I come from, and these new records feel like the perfect extension of that story. Working with these amazing artists has made the project even bigger than I imagined.”From The Soil–Deluxe Edition will be available on all major streaming platforms.

About Jubed

Jubed is a Ghana-based artist known for his distinctive blend of Afrobeats, Hausa melodies, and contemporary global sounds. With a growing fan base across Africa, Jubed continues to establish himself as one of the region’s most exciting new voices.