JP Morgan’s Dimon Sees Market Crash Risk Within Two Years

America’s most influential banker says investors are badly underestimating the risk of a sharp stock market downturn, warning that an unusual combination of geopolitical tensions and massive fiscal spending has created dangers that aren’t reflected in current valuations.

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JP Morgan Chase, told the BBC during a visit to Bournemouth on Tuesday that he’s “far more worried than others” about a serious market correction that could hit within the next six months to two years. The comments come as technology stocks, particularly those linked to artificial intelligence, continue surging to record levels despite growing economic uncertainty.

Dimon pointed to what he called “an atmosphere of uncertainty” driven by global rearmament, fiscal spending that shows no signs of slowing, and geopolitical flashpoints from Ukraine to the South China Sea. The level of risk, he argued, should be weighing more heavily on investors’ minds than it currently appears to be.

The warning echoes concerns raised by the Bank of England, which recently compared the enthusiasm around AI stocks to the dot com boom of the late 1990s. The central bank cautioned that valuations “appear stretched” and could face a sharp correction if reality fails to match the hype surrounding artificial intelligence applications.

Dimon agreed that AI’s promise is real and will ultimately pay off, but he cautioned that many investors chasing the trend could lose money in the process. He drew parallels to earlier transformative technologies like automobiles and televisions, which revolutionized society but left most early investors with losses.

The JP Morgan chief’s pessimism about markets hasn’t stopped him from making major investments in the bank’s operations. During his Bournemouth visit, he announced a £350 million expansion of the firm’s campus there and committed £3.5 million to a philanthropic fund supporting local nonprofits. UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves welcomed the investment as fantastic news for the local economy.

Beyond financial markets, Dimon raised pointed concerns about global security, calling the world “a much more dangerous place” and urging greater investment in defense capabilities. In a characteristically blunt remark, he said people who talk about stockpiling cryptocurrency should instead focus on stockpiling bullets, guns, and bombs.

The comments reflect warnings Dimon’s made in recent shareholder letters about America’s military preparedness. He’s noted that the U.S. could run out of missiles in just seven days during a potential conflict in the South China Sea, a sobering assessment of the gap between geopolitical ambitions and actual military capacity.

On monetary policy, Dimon expressed confidence in the Federal Reserve’s independence despite repeated attacks from former President Donald Trump on Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Central bank independence is important, he said, though he added he was willing to take Trump at his word that he wouldn’t interfere with the Fed if returned to office.

Dimon also acknowledged that the U.S. has become “a little less reliable” as a global partner in recent years, though he credited some Trump administration policies with spurring Europe to act on defense spending and competitiveness. The mixed assessment reflects the banker’s pragmatic view of how political disruption can sometimes produce positive secondary effects.

On trade, Dimon revealed that discussions are underway to roll back tariffs imposed on India for its trade with Russia. He said he’s spoken to several Trump officials who want to ease those restrictions and has been told they plan to do so, a move that could improve U.S. India economic relations.

As one of the world’s most influential financiers, Dimon’s often mentioned as a possible candidate for U.S. Treasury Secretary or even the presidency. Asked about political ambitions, he brushed off the speculation with characteristic humor, saying it’s not on the cards but adding with a laugh that if offered the presidency, he’d take it and thinks he’d do a good job.

Dimon’s track record on economic forecasting is mixed. He’s long been known for cautious assessments that sometimes prove overly pessimistic, though his warnings about the 2008 financial crisis were prescient. JP Morgan Chase has thrived under his leadership despite his frequent warnings about potential economic storms.

The bank currently sits on what Dimon calls a “fortress balance sheet,” designed to withstand severe market stress. That conservative approach has allowed JP Morgan to weather multiple crises while maintaining its position as America’s largest bank by assets.

Whether his latest warning about stock market risks proves accurate remains to be seen. What’s clear is that one of Wall Street’s most respected voices believes investors are underpricing significant dangers in the current environment, a message that deserves attention even from those who ultimately disagree with his assessment.