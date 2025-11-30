Joyce Aryee Demands Gender Equity Reform in Ghana Mining Sector

Stateswoman Joyce Aryee has challenged Ghana’s mining industry to address systemic marginalization of women, describing current conditions as fundamentally unjust despite the sector’s potential to transform lives. The former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Chamber of Mines made these observations during a mentorship session with fellows of the Africa Extractive Media Fellowship (AEMF).

Aryee revealed that women constitute approximately 50 percent of the small scale mining workforce yet earn substantially less than male counterparts while occupying the most hazardous roles. She noted these workers accept tasks others refuse, exposing themselves to accidents, abuse, and precarious working conditions without commensurate compensation.

The imbalance extends throughout the formal mining industry where only 15 percent of workers are women. Leadership positions show even starker disparities, with women holding merely seven to 25 percent of senior roles across mining companies. This ensures female voices remain conspicuously absent from boardrooms where critical industry decisions occur.

Aryee highlighted that the Ghana Gold Board includes only two women among its 20 board members, illustrating the severe underrepresentation in mining governance structures. She emphasized these statistics demonstrate how deeply entrenched gender inequality has become within the sector.

Women living in mining communities face additional marginalization through information exclusion. Aryee stated that 90 percent of women in these areas remain unaware of how mineral revenues are utilized. They watch trucks transport ore worth millions past their homes while their own lives show no improvement through better schools, clean water, or opportunities for children.

The stateswoman expressed disappointment with current conditions, insisting the glass ceiling must be shattered. She argued that when women lead, workplaces become healthier, communities engage more effectively, and decisions prioritize long term sustainability rather than immediate profit. According to Aryee, inclusive leadership transcends slogans and represents the only viable path for genuine mining sector growth without abandoning hardworking contributors.

Mining contributes over eight percent to Ghana’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), approximately 6.8 billion Ghana cedis in quarter two of 2025, and supports thousands of jobs, according to official statistics. However, Aryee maintained that ethical leadership and inclusive development remain essential to balance economic growth with social and environmental responsibility.

She advocated for shining light on women who refuse to disappear into shadows of pit walls and boardrooms. The stateswoman called for platforms enabling these women to share experiences while demonstrating how mining revenues benefit communities. She envisions a mining sector where gender equity constitutes a right rather than a favor.

Research on artisanal and small scale mining (ASM) in sub Saharan Africa estimates women comprise approximately half the workforce. However, sector policies frequently ignore gender equality provisions, resulting in discrimination manifesting through low pay, poor working conditions, decision making exclusion, harmful health impacts, and sometimes violence.

Women in Ghana’s ASM operations earn three times more wages than available through other rural employment options, driving many to mining despite hazardous conditions. Up to 80 percent of women working at informal ASM sites migrate from other regions, often prompted by farming labor hardships, returning to home communities after accumulating savings.

Gender inequality in ASM stems partly from assumptions that mining represents intrinsically male concerns, leading development policy approaches to overlook gender considerations entirely. Women face gendered environmental and social inequalities including vulnerability to environmental threats such as dust, mercury, and polluted water due to poor regulation in informal mining.

Violence against women, human trafficking, and sexual exploitation have been reported within informal ASM operations. Migrant women face compounded disadvantages through intersectionality of gender inequality and discrimination based on ethnicity and language differences from groups controlling mining sites, increasing vulnerability to physical, verbal, and sexual abuse.

Formalization policies should prioritize promoting gender equality given that informality magnifies inequality in the ASM sector. However, scholars note further investigation remains needed to assess formalization policy impacts on promoting women in the economy and ensuring equal access to social opportunities.

Aryee spoke during the AEMF training on the topic “The Human Face of Mining: Leadership, Ethics, and Community Relations in Ghana’s Extractive Sector.” She emphasized that mining extends beyond minerals, positioning it as central to Ghana’s economy and national development while requiring ethical leadership and community partnerships.

The stateswoman recalled advising mining companies to strive for positive legacies, stating ideal outcomes occur when community members acknowledge that facilities, jobs, livelihood programmes, and better education would not exist without the mining company’s presence. She challenged government to clearly define mining’s purpose in Ghana beyond financial benefit alone.

Aryee stressed that national mining policies and laws must reflect clear, long term vision for the sector. She questioned why Ghana pursues mining if the sole motivation involves revenue generation, noting mining carries damaging environmental consequences that require justification through broader developmental goals.

Women miners currently rise before dawn carrying hope alongside heavy pans of mud they sift through. Aryee argued they require inclusive and ethical leadership enhancing organizational culture, community engagement, and sustainable development. With proper reforms, she believes Ghana’s mining will glitter not only with gold but with fairness, dignity, and voices of women long overdue for recognition.

Industry stakeholders including Women in Mining Ghana have organized conferences emphasizing reversing male domination through pushing women’s agenda on skills and capacity development. These forums stress that mining policies must become inclusive to eliminate gender bias and improve training access while building knowledge, skills, expertise, and visibility for women miners.

Aryee served as CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Mines from 2001 to 2011, becoming the first woman in Africa to hold that position. Her four decade career spanning public and private sectors includes ministerial roles under the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) government. She received the Companion of the Order of the Volta, Ghana’s second highest state award, in 2006 recognizing her national service contributions.