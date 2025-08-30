Journalists Warn Against Military Intimidation in Akwatia By-Election

Ghana’s leading media association has called for restraint in security deployment ahead of next week’s parliamentary by-election, warning authorities against using military personnel to intimidate voters.

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) raised concerns about potential voter suppression tactics in Akwatia, where residents will choose a new Member of Parliament on September 2. The constituency has seen political tensions rise as campaign season intensifies.

Albert Dwumfour, the association’s president, said Friday that military presence could discourage people from exercising their democratic rights. He urged police to handle security matters instead, focusing on preventing troublemakers rather than deploying intimidating forces.

“We must avoid the use of the military to intimidate the electorate,” Dwumfour told reporters. The association believes regular police forces are adequate for maintaining order during the voting process.

The journalists’ group is planning extensive coverage of the election and wants assurances that reporters can work safely. Past elections have seen attacks on media personnel trying to document voting irregularities or disturbances.

Dwumfour issued a stern warning to security chiefs about protecting journalists. He said the association would hold police leadership personally responsible if any reporter faces harassment or violence while covering the by-election.

“If any journalist is attacked while performing legitimate duties, the Police Service leadership will bear full responsibility,” he declared. The association threatened to pursue accountability both domestically and internationally if journalists are targeted.

The media group also urged news outlets to maintain fair and balanced reporting throughout the election period. Responsible journalism could help reduce tensions and ensure voters receive accurate information about the process.

Ghana Police responded to the concerns by clarifying their security arrangements for Akwatia. Top officials said military forces would remain on standby but wouldn’t deploy unless absolutely necessary.

Director General of Operations Vance Baba Gariba told media Friday that police prefer handling election security themselves. Military involvement would only occur if situations spiral beyond normal police capacity.

“The military will only be on standby. We will deploy them only if we need them,” Gariba explained. He emphasized that police hope to manage the entire election without calling for military backup.

The exchange highlights ongoing debates about appropriate security measures during Ghana’s elections. Civil society groups often worry that heavy military presence can suppress voter turnout or create an atmosphere of fear.

Akwatia voters will select their representative in what observers expect to be a closely contested race. The by-election fills a parliamentary seat that became vacant earlier this year.