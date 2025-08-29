Journalists give nurses’ leader five days to retract threats or face court

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has issued a five-day ultimatum to the General Secretary of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association, demanding he retract comments threatening journalists or face legal action.

Dr. David Tenkorang-Twum sparked controversy with remarks made during a June interview on Neat FM, where he appeared to threaten journalists who criticized the nurses’ nationwide strike. A video of his comments recently resurfaced following the Ridge Hospital assault incident.

“Those journalists, we have marked them. They will come and meet us in the hospital; I am serious about this,” Tenkorang-Twum said during the radio interview. He added that nurses would demonstrate their professionalism when journalists visit hospitals, though he claimed no evil intent.

GJA President Albert Dwumfour condemned the statements as “reckless” and a “blatant threat of violence against journalists.” Speaking at a Friday press briefing, he described the comments as utterly irresponsible and unbefitting a health association leader.

The journalists’ association demanded Tenkorang-Twum retract his remarks, issue an unqualified public apology, and pledge never again to encourage actions threatening journalist safety. The ultimatum expires within five days of the announcement.

Should the nurses’ leader fail to comply, the GJA warned it will pursue legal action and petition multiple oversight bodies. These include the National Media Commission, CHRAJ, and international press freedom organizations such as the Committee to Protect Journalists.

The association also called on GRNMA leadership to publicly distance itself from the comments, warning that silence would be interpreted as endorsement. It urged government and security agencies to ensure journalist safety in hospitals and public spaces.