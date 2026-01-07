Journalists Association Demands Fire Service Spokesman Dismissal After Assault

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has called for the immediate removal of DO II Desmond Ackah, the Head of Public Relations for the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), following the alleged assault of journalist Samuel Addo. The association described Ackah as unfit to lead communications for the fire service based on his handling of the incident.

Albert Dwumfuo, GJA President, addressed journalists in Accra on January 6, saying interactions with Ackah on the case demonstrated his unsuitability for the position. The association criticized the GNFS for offering what they consider an inadequate explanation of events that occurred during fire coverage at Kasoa Market on January 4.

“The claim that the officers did not assault the journalist but merely seized his phone because he was recording an altercation without permission is untenable, misleading and offensive to basic intelligence,” Dwumfuo stated. He described the conduct of fire personnel as reflecting a dangerous culture of impunity that must be confronted decisively.

Addo, a Class FM reporter, was performing journalistic duties when he was allegedly attacked while covering a fire outbreak. Viral video footage showed the journalist and some civilians being attacked with helmets, according to the GJA President.

“This attack is not only an assault on an individual journalist, but a direct attack on media freedom, the public’s right to information, and Ghana’s democratic order,” Dwumfuo said. He emphasized that no emergency or security institution has authority to intimidate, assault, or obstruct journalists under the guise of operational control.

The GJA President rejected explanations from GNFS officials that officers merely confiscated the reporter’s phone. “No officer of the Ghana National Fire Service has the authority to confiscate a journalist’s equipment, obstruct coverage, or demand permission for lawful journalistic work at a public emergency scene,” he stated.

Dwumfuo urged that the case be treated as a criminal matter to serve as a clear deterrent. “Internal disciplinary measures alone are insufficient. This is a criminal matter that must be tested in a court of law,” he explained, noting that Addo had formally filed a report at the Kasoa New Market Police Station.

The association expects the Police Administration to act swiftly and decisively on the complaint. Criminal proceedings in addition to internal disciplinary measures are necessary to address what the GJA characterizes as a pattern of attacks on journalists by uniformed personnel.

“While the GJA entered this year with hope and prayers for an attack-free year for journalists, it is deeply disappointing and upsetting that the first reported assault against a journalist in 2026 has allegedly been perpetrated by men in uniform, this time from the Ghana National Fire Service,” Dwumfuo said.

He noted a disturbing trend of journalist attacks by security services. “From the Military to the Police, now the Ghana National Fire Service. This development is disturbing and intolerable,” the GJA President stated, suggesting a systemic problem across uniformed services.

Dwumfuo recognized those who publicly condemned the assault. “We commend government through the Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, for the condemnation of the assault on Samuel Addo. We pray to see swift action on the case,” he said.

He further praised Class Media Group for supporting their journalist. “We also applaud the management and the CEO of Class Media Group, Seidu Adongo, for coming out boldly with a statement to condemn the attack,” Dwumfuo added.

The incident highlights tensions between security personnel and journalists covering emergency situations. While security services often cite operational concerns or safety protocols, press freedom advocates maintain that journalists have legal rights to document public emergencies without harassment or physical interference.

How authorities respond to this case could set precedents for journalist treatment during emergency coverage. The GJA’s insistence on criminal prosecution rather than internal discipline alone reflects determination to establish clear legal consequences for attacks on media personnel.

The demand for the public relations officer’s dismissal represents an unusual escalation, suggesting the GJA believes his response to the incident compounds rather than addresses the underlying problem of journalist mistreatment by fire service personnel.