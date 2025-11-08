Journalists Association Calls for Decisive Government Action on Illegal Mining

Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), has called on President John Dramani Mahama to issue a bold national policy statement reaffirming Ghana’s commitment to ending illegal mining. His appeal follows a violent attack on journalists and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) officials during an operation targeting unauthorized mining activities.

Speaking at the 2025 GJA National Media Awards held at Manhyia Palace on Friday, November 8, Dwumfour described illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, as a full-blown national security crisis. “Today, while we rejoice, we are equally sad because some of our colleagues are not here with us. They are in the hospital fighting for their lives after following EPA officials on a galamsey assignment,” he stated.

The violent confrontation occurred on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at Dadwene near Obuasi in the Ashanti Region. An EPA inspection team accompanied by journalists came under attack from suspected illegal miners during an operation to clamp down on mining activities. The operation turned chaotic when the team encountered heavily built men approaching with guns, forcing them to retreat despite military and national security personnel accompanying them.

Five journalists sustained injuries when their vehicle collided with an oncoming truck near Afari during the retreat. The injured included Doris Lonta of Citi FM/Channel One TV, Multimedia Group Limited cameraman Akwasi Adomako, reporters Nana Yaw Gyimah and Joseph Obeng, and Media General’s Ibrahim Abubakar. Five victims received treatment at Afari Hospital while one journalist with a severe thigh injury was transferred to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

EPA Chief Executive Officer Professor Nana Ama Klutse described the incident during an interview with TV3. “We saw some heavily built men, many of them approaching with guns. We had military personnel and national security officers with us, but we realised we couldn’t exchange fire, so we had to run for our lives,” she explained.

Dwumfour warned that illegal miners have become “bolder, more daring, and increasingly violent.” He condemned a recent attack on the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) boss and his team at Hwidiem, describing it “a direct assault on the authority of the state and the rule of law.”

The GJA President delivered his remarks during what he termed the “Manhyia Declaration,” demanding that the Ghana Police Service brief the nation on investigation progress. Earlier in the week, he expressed concern about the escalating situation while urging Ghanaians to allow government time for results. “The fight against galamsey is getting worse, but we should give the government some time before holding them accountable,” he told Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme on November 5.

The Media Coalition Against Galamsey has consistently advocated for sustainable environmental practices and exposed illegal mining activities. Dwumfour emphasized the media’s crucial role during previous engagements where President Mahama reiterated his commitment to the fight.

In June 2025, Dwumfour commended the government for reclaiming eight out of nine forest reserves considered the most dangerous mining zones. He noted these areas had previously been no-go zones for journalists due to violent threats from heavily armed illegal miners. “For eight out of the nine forest reserves, previously manned by heavily armed illegal miners and considered the most dangerous mining areas in the country, to be reclaimed by security forces is a clear indication that progress is being made,” he stated at a June 10 press conference.

However, recent incidents demonstrate the continuing dangers facing law enforcement and media personnel. In April 2025, Dwumfour called for the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to prioritize journalist safety when rolling out galamsey intervention programmes. He argued that various intervention measures failed to include adequate security provisions for reporters covering mining sites.

The association maintained that media plays a critical stakeholder role in exposing illegal activities potentially hidden from government view. Security agencies have been urged not to relent in enforcement efforts or allow themselves to be compromised.

Illegal mining continues threatening water bodies, forest reserves and farmlands across Ghana. The government has implemented various measures including excavator import restrictions, geo-tagging systems and training programmes for water guards through Ghana Navy initiatives. However, enforcement challenges persist as illegal operators increasingly resort to violence when confronted by authorities.

The GJA President reaffirmed the association’s commitment to supporting responsible journalism while promoting national efforts to combat environmental destruction. Regional Security Councils have implemented curfews and movement restrictions in affected areas, though effectiveness remains contested given escalating confrontations.