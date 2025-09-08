Journalist Warns Mahama of Legacy Risk Over Corruption Deals

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has cautioned President John Dramani Mahama to act decisively against alleged backdoor deals involving senior NDC officials, warning that failure to address the issue could become his administration’s first major scandal.

The warning comes after NDC General Secretary Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey revealed at the 5th Annual General Conference of NDC lawyers that party members are attempting to broker deals with individuals facing possible prosecution by the government. Speaking on September 6, 2025, Kwetey said they had received intelligence about some party members trying to cut deals with individuals being prosecuted by the state.

In a Facebook post responding to these revelations, Manasseh referenced his earlier open letter to President Mahama titled “Goldmines and Landmines,” which warned about potential pitfalls in the administration’s Operation Recover All Loot initiative. ORAL was established as an anti-corruption programme aimed at retrieving stolen state resources from the previous administration.

“Going after stolen wealth is a slippery path,” Manasseh had cautioned in his letter. “Those who have stolen millions of dollars can easily cut deals with some of your officials and appointees. If you show signs of weakness, ORAL could become a major scandal in your administration and disarm you from embarking on serious accountability.”

The journalist’s earlier warnings now appear prescient following Kwetey’s public disclosure. “Many among us, despite the fact that pleas and pressure are coming that punishment has to be meted and this must be done properly, some among us are busy trying to cut deals with people who are supposed to be prosecuted,” Kwetey stated.

The NDC General Secretary indicated that the party has names of those involved, saying “the time will come when the names of the NDC lawyers who are trying” to facilitate such arrangements will be revealed. He described some party members as becoming “conduits through whom pressure is being brought to bear on people who are supposed to do what is right.”

Manasseh described Kwetey’s revelation as troubling and urged swift presidential action. “I only hope that with Fiifi Kwetey’s revelation, which may not be news to the president, President John Mahama will crack the whip and save his legacy. Ghana cannot afford another business as usual,” he stated.

The development has intensified scrutiny of the ORAL initiative, which was a key campaign promise by Mahama’s administration. Critics question whether the programme can maintain credibility amid growing allegations of internal compromises within the ruling party.

Former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC Koku Anyidoho has commended Kwetey for speaking out boldly about the alleged deal-making attempts, suggesting internal party tensions over the issue.

The controversy unfolds against the backdrop of broader concerns about Ghana’s anti-corruption efforts. Manasseh has previously criticized the government’s decision to discontinue multiple court cases involving former officials, calling it a “dangerous precedent” that undermines accountability.

In response to mounting pressure, Kwetey recently warned government appointees that “both the government and the party will not shield anyone involved in corrupt practices under the current administration,” emphasizing that President Mahama “is not scared to fire” officials who engage in misconduct.

The allegations pose a significant test for President Mahama’s anti-corruption credentials, particularly given his campaign promises to pursue accountability and recover stolen state assets. How he responds to these internal challenges could define his administration’s approach to governance and accountability.

Legal experts note that such revelations, if substantiated, could undermine public confidence in the government’s commitment to fighting corruption and may impact Ghana’s international reputation regarding governance standards.