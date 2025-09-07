Azure references president’s fulfilled promise to end controversial sanitation deal

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has acknowledged President John Mahama’s fulfillment of his promise to discontinue the controversial YEA-Zoomlion contract while calling attention to other sanitation contracts requiring review.

Azure’s social media statement referenced the president’s recognition of the Bus Stop Boys volunteer group during the relaunch of Ghana’s National Sanitation Day, using the occasion to remind Mahama of outstanding commitments regarding other government sanitation contracts.

The journalist praised the Bus Stop Boys for demonstrating effective sanitation work without requiring government funding or media campaigns to showcase their impact on community cleanliness across Accra.

President Mahama announced in June 2025 that the 19-year contract between the Youth Employment Agency and Zoomlion Ghana Limited would not be renewed following its expiration. According to official statements, the government will increase payments to street sweepers using savings from discontinuing the Zoomlion arrangement.

The contract termination came after Azure formally petitioned the president in May 2025 to end the agreement that had operated since 2006. Government officials confirmed that all payments made to Zoomlion after the contract’s expiration will undergo thorough auditing.

Azure’s petition highlighted concerns about financial management and transparency in the long-running sanitation contract that allocated approximately 850 Ghana cedis per sweeper under previous arrangements.

The investigative journalist’s latest statement suggests satisfaction with the president’s action on the YEA-Zoomlion contract while maintaining pressure for broader reforms in government sanitation contracting practices.

According to Azure’s social media post, the Bus Stop Boys volunteer initiative proves that effective sanitation solutions exist beyond what he described as corruption-prone monopolistic arrangements in government contracts.

The Bus Stop Boys emerged as a grassroots volunteer movement focused on cleaning bus stops and other public spaces in Accra, gaining recognition for their unpaid community service efforts without formal government backing or corporate sponsorship.

President Mahama’s recognition of the volunteer group occurred during events marking the reintroduction of National Sanitation Day, an initiative aimed at addressing Ghana’s persistent cleanliness challenges through coordinated public participation.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister launched Regional Sanitation Day activities in March 2025, emphasizing collective responsibility for maintaining environmental cleanliness and disease prevention in the capital city.

Azure’s statement indicates continued monitoring of government sanitation policies beyond the resolved Zoomlion contract issue, suggesting ongoing scrutiny of other agreements between state agencies and private companies in the waste management sector.

The journalist’s reference to preventing the nation from sinking billions into corruption while sanitation problems persist reflects broader concerns about transparency and effectiveness in public spending on environmental services.

Government officials have not immediately responded to Azure’s latest statement regarding review of additional sanitation contracts beyond the terminated YEA-Zoomlion agreement.

The Zoomlion contract termination represents a significant policy shift for the Mahama administration, which faced sustained public criticism over the arrangement’s cost-effectiveness and transparency during previous terms in office.

Azure’s acknowledgment of the president’s action on his petition demonstrates the potential impact of investigative journalism in influencing government policy decisions on matters of public interest and fiscal responsibility.

The journalist’s continued advocacy for broader sanitation contract reforms suggests that the Zoomlion termination may serve as a precedent for reviewing other government agreements in the environmental services sector.

Street sweepers and sanitation workers stand to benefit from promised increased payments arising from cost savings generated by ending the Zoomlion contract arrangement, according to government statements.

The National Sanitation Day relaunch reflects the administration’s broader strategy to address Ghana’s environmental challenges through combined public participation and policy reforms in waste management and community cleanliness initiatives.

Azure’s positioning as “a citizen, not a spectator” in his statement reflects his continued engagement with government accountability issues beyond individual contract disputes toward systemic reforms in public procurement and service delivery.

