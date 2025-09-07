Journalist Manasseh Azure Accuses NCA of Dishonesty in DStv Pricing Dispute

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has criticized the National Communications Authority for lacking transparency and shifting positions in its handling of the DStv pricing controversy, arguing that government officials have misrepresented Multichoice Ghana’s stance throughout the dispute.

In a detailed analysis posted on social media, Azure accused the NCA of dishonesty and shifting positions in its recent statement regarding the ongoing DStv pricing saga, while questioning the legal basis for government threats against the South African broadcaster.

The journalist emphasized that while he personally supports government intervention to reduce DStv subscription costs for Ghanaian consumers, the handling of the matter raises serious concerns about transparency and good governance principles.

Azure pointed out that Multichoice Ghana never opposed participating in the stakeholder committee established to evaluate DStv pricing structures. In its September 5 press statement, the company explicitly indicated it would “fully participate in the established working committee” to resolve the pricing impasse.

However, Multichoice firmly denied Communications Minister Sam George’s public claim that the company had already agreed to reduce subscription prices, triggering the minister’s angry response and threats to shut down DStv operations within 24 hours.

“Agreeing to discuss a price reduction is not the same as assuring the minister that it had agreed to reduce its prices, as the minister had announced,” Azure emphasized, noting that Multichoice had maintained consistency with its September 5 position throughout the controversy.

The veteran journalist questioned whether the law supports the minister’s position, stating: “There is no doubt that many Ghanaians stand with the Communications Minister, Sam George, in this unending tussle with Multichoice Limited, operators of DStv. But I’m wondering whether the law, too, is on the side of the minister”.

Azure specifically challenged the legal foundation for ministerial threats to shut down the broadcasting entity, stating: “Some of us wanted education on the law under which the minister would shut down the broadcasting entity yesterday. We are yet to be convinced.”

The journalist argued that the real inconsistency lies in the government’s approach rather than Multichoice’s responses. While the South African company has remained consistent in its willingness to participate in stakeholder discussions, Azure contends that the NCA and Ministry appeared to have backtracked from their initial hardline stance.

“The NCA and the Ministry may have evaluated their position and decided to continue with the committee’s engagement, which Multichoice had clearly indicated its willingness to engage,” Azure noted, suggesting that acknowledging this adjustment would demonstrate strength rather than weakness.

He criticized the NCA’s recent statement for failing to honestly admit the government’s change in approach, arguing that transparency requires acknowledging when officials modify their positions to achieve better outcomes.

The controversy began when Minister George announced that Multichoice had agreed to reduce DStv prices, only for the company to issue a counter-statement denying any such agreement while confirming its participation in stakeholder discussions.

The minister subsequently described Multichoice’s response as “disrespectful to Ghanaians” and shared the company’s press release on social media while threatening immediate shutdown of DStv operations if the broadcaster failed to engage in price reduction discussions.

The standoff intensified in August 2025 when Minister George threatened to suspend Multichoice Ghana’s license unless the company reduced subscription prices by 30%, escalating tensions between government officials and the foreign-owned broadcaster.

Azure’s intervention adds intellectual weight to public discourse surrounding the pricing dispute, with the respected investigative journalist emphasizing legal and procedural concerns rather than simply supporting popular sentiment against DStv pricing.

His critique highlights broader governance questions about how regulatory authorities handle disputes with foreign companies operating in Ghana, particularly regarding transparency in official communications and consistency in policy positions.

The journalist’s analysis suggests that effective governance requires honest acknowledgment of policy adjustments rather than attempting to maintain face through misleading public statements that contradict documented company positions.

The NCA has confirmed receiving Multichoice Ghana’s formal response to suspension threats and confirmed ongoing engagements over DStv pricing concerns, with stakeholder committee meetings scheduled for September 8.

Azure’s intervention underscores the importance of procedural fairness and legal clarity in regulatory disputes, particularly when government officials make public threats against foreign-owned companies serving Ghanaian consumers.

The controversy continues attracting public attention as Ghanaians await outcomes from the stakeholder committee process, with Azure’s analysis adding nuanced perspective to what has become a politically charged regulatory dispute.