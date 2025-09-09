Journalist Debunks Viral Zoomlion Salary Increase Claims

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has dismissed widespread social media claims suggesting Zoomlion sweepers received salary increases under Ghana’s Youth Employment Agency program.

In a social media post clarifying the situation, Azure stated: “Salaries of YEA/Zoomlion sweepers have not been increased. Cabinet is yet to decide on the deal. Disregard the false news.”

The viral misinformation alleged that monthly wages for Zoomlion workers had dramatically increased from GHS250 to GHS1,200. According to the false claims, workers who previously received only GHS250 from an allocated GHS750 per person would now receive the full GHS1,200 amount.

The unverified reports sparked significant public discussion across social media platforms, with some users celebrating the supposed wage improvement while others criticized the alleged historical deductions from worker salaries.

Azure’s intervention comes amid ongoing scrutiny of the controversial sanitation contract between the Youth Employment Agency and Zoomlion Ghana Limited. Under the existing arrangement, GHS850 is allocated per sweeper, with Zoomlion reportedly retaining GHS600 as management fees while paying workers just GHS250 monthly.

The journalist has been a persistent critic of what he describes as financial exploitation within the sanitation program. In previous statements, Azure alleged that sweepers receive “a meagre GH¢250 per month while Zoomlion took GH¢600 as management fees from a total GH¢850 allocation per worker.”

Earlier this year, President John Dramani Mahama announced the termination of the 19-year contract following Azure’s formal petition highlighting corruption and mismanagement concerns. The president confirmed the expired contract would not be renewed and ordered an audit, promising to increase sweeper payments using savings from discontinuing the Zoomlion arrangement.

Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency, Malik Basintale, has previously declared he would not renew the contract with Zoomlion if the current GHS250 wage remains unchanged.

The false salary increase claims appear to have capitalized on public expectations for improved compensation following the government’s promises to restructure the sanitation program. Azure’s quick clarification underscores the importance of verification amid widespread social media misinformation.

The incident highlights ongoing challenges with unsubstantiated claims spreading rapidly across digital platforms, particularly regarding government policy changes and worker benefits.