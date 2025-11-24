Journalist Criticizes Political Inconsistency Over Presidential Aircraft Debate

Journalist Peter Ankomah has criticized what he describes as political inconsistency surrounding government plans to acquire new presidential aircraft, linking the issue to the fatal military helicopter crash that killed eight people including two cabinet ministers in August 2025.

Speaking on Movement TV, Ankomah argued that the national conversation around presidential jets has been shaped more by partisan interests than principle. He suggested that positions shift depending on which party controls government at any given time.

The journalist recalled fierce opposition that met proposals for a new jet when the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government under President Nana Akufo Addo floated the idea years ago. He referenced National Democratic Congress (NDC) communicator Sammy Gyamfi’s appearance on Joy FM’s Newsfile on October 3, 2021, when Gyamfi condemned the proposal as misplaced priority and an insult to sensibilities.

Ankomah also pointed to similar remarks by Haruna Iddrisu, current Minister of Education, who criticized the plan as reckless expenditure that ignored ordinary Ghanaians’ hardship during the NPP administration. Iddrisu now serves in the NDC government that has proposed acquiring six new aircraft for the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson announced in the 2026 Budget on November 13, 2025, that government will commence procurement processes for four modern helicopters, one long range aircraft and one medium range aircraft beginning in 2026. The aircraft are expected to be delivered within four years if procurement processes are completed in 2026.

Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) have criticized the plan. Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah expressed shock over government’s intention to commit approximately GH¢13 billion toward aircraft procurement while over 78,000 qualified Ghanaian nurses remain unemployed. Damongo MP Samuel Abu Jinapor questioned why the administration is allocating such resources when many public sector workers allegedly go unpaid.

Ankomah stated the current administration appears determined to proceed with acquiring new aircraft regardless of past opposition stances. While he believes some upgrades are necessary, he suggested a more modest approach, perhaps one jet and two helicopters instead of multiple aircraft given Ghana’s economic situation.

The heart of his criticism centered on the August 6, 2025 military helicopter crash that killed Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator Muniru Mohammed Limuna, NDC Vice Chairman Samuel Sarpong, former parliamentary candidate Samuel Aboagye, Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Manaen Twum Ampadu and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

The Harbin Z9EH military helicopter departed from Accra around 9:12 a.m. en route to Obuasi in the Ashanti Region on an anti illegal mining mission before losing radar contact and crashing in the Adansi Akrofuom District. All eight people on board died when the aircraft crashed in the Dampia Range Forest Reserve near Antoakrom.

Ankomah described the deaths as avoidable, stressing that the aircraft was reportedly faulty and should never have been cleared for flight. He questioned why the available report from Accra was considered sufficient when there was no corresponding report from Kumasi, the destination, before takeoff.

The final crash investigation report, released on November 11, 2025, found that the helicopter lost lift and altitude due to a downdraft caused by poor weather and rugged terrain. Captain Paul Fordjour, Aircraft Accident Investigator and Head of Investigations at Aircraft Incident and Accident Bureau (AIB) Ghana, stated the 12 year old helicopter was airworthy but lacked modern safety systems including terrain awareness and warning equipment, automatic flight control and navigation mapping.

The investigation found no evidence of mechanical fault, human error or medical impairment. The pilots were calm, prepared and professional during pre flight checks and fully qualified under both Ghana Air Force and international standards, according to the report.

Ankomah expressed concern about the timing of the crash report’s release, noting it came just two days before the national budget was read. In his view, the release appeared to pave the way for a fresh argument in favor of acquiring new aircraft.

Ghana’s official presidential aircraft, the Dassault Falcon 900EX EASy with registration number 9G EXE, has been grounded in France since March 11, 2025, undergoing major repairs after discovery of multiple critical defects. The severity of faults includes extensive corrosion in fuel tanks and engine components, sparking debates about whether the country should acquire a new, more spacious jet for the presidency.

The current aircraft accommodates up to 16 passengers. Last year, the Akufo Addo government sent the aircraft to France where it experienced a two month delay due to maintenance, prompting the government to resort to renting expensive executive jets for international travels.

The NDC had previously opposed chartered flights and presidential jet acquisitions when in opposition. In 2021, Sammy Gyamfi described the move to buy a new presidential jet as insensitive to the plight of ordinary Ghanaians, stating the mere thought of it was an insult to sensibilities. Then Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa described charters as luxurious and unjustified.

Vice President Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang returned to Ghana aboard a private jet in May 2025 after a medical emergency in the United Kingdom, reigniting debate about VVIP travel and state asset maintenance. The development came barely six months after the NDC assumed office, prompting accusations of hypocrisy given the party’s past criticism of similar actions by the NPP.

Finance Minister Ato Forson stated that President John Mahama would have completed his second term and would not be the one to fly the new presidential jet, given the procurement timeline. The procurement process has commenced and will be forwarded to Parliament soon.

Ankomah argued that Ghana cannot continue losing lives and resources to preventable failures and shifting political positions. For him, issues of safety, accountability and honesty must take precedence over political convenience, especially when human lives are involved.

The journalist’s comments reflect broader public frustration with what many perceive as partisan double standards on government expenditure. Critics point out that positions on luxury spending often reverse when parties move between government and opposition roles.

The debate highlights tensions between operational needs, fiscal responsibility and political messaging. While safety concerns justify aircraft upgrades, the cost amid economic challenges and unemployment raises questions about priorities and timing.