Journalist Challenges Growing Obsession with 31st Night Prophecies

Journalist Gordon Asare Bediako has challenged the growing obsession with New Year’s Eve prophecies, questioning why spiritual leaders wait until the final hours of the year to deliver messages that often carry heavy political undertones.

Speaking on Movement TV, Asare Bediako offered a candid critique of the 31st Night phenomenon, urging Christians to prioritise a consistent relationship with God over annual prophetic spectacles. The journalist expressed skepticism regarding the sudden influx of divine messages during December 31st services, suggesting that the practice lacks logical spiritual consistency.

I don’t put my hope in 31st night prayer because we have the whole year to make things right with God, he stated. Relying on the 31st night only does not make sense to me. Do the pastors record all the year’s prophecies and say them on the 31st night? Why do they have to wait till the 31st before they bring out all these prophecies?

The journalist also took aim at specific claims made by high profile clergy, specifically referencing Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah’s alleged influence over electoral outcomes. He questioned why such purported spiritual authority is not applied to help their own close associates in local elections.

If Rev Owusu Bempah claims he has the spiritual power to reduce New Patriotic Party’s vote in the Ashanti region, why could he not increase Charles Owusu’s, a leader at his church, vote at Nkoransa? Asare Bediako asked. He further noted his surprise at the increasingly partisan nature of modern prophecy. I am just surprised that the pastors who claim they are not politicians are always bringing political prophecies.

While affirming his Christian faith and his belief in the supernatural, Asare Bediako cautioned against blind faith in prophetic utterances, noting that dreams and visions are often subjective. I know for a fact that people dream and it comes true, and others dream and they do not come true. Same applies to prophecies by these pastors, he explained. Even though I am a Christian, I do not fully believe in prophecies. If I am prophesied to, and it does not come to pass, I am okay. If it does, I am also okay.

Asare Bediako referenced Dr Tamakloe, urging prophets to stop making false prophecies about the political future of President John Mahama. He joined the call for an end to speculative predictions that suggest unconstitutional outcomes. Pastors prophesying that President Mahama will go for a third term should stop, he remarked, noting that while these instances are not new, they have persisted for too long in the Ghanaian religious space.

The journalist’s comments come amid an annual tradition that sees thousands of Ghanaian Christians gather at various worship centres for 31st Night Crossover Services. At these services, which start on the night of December 31 and end on January 1, pastors issue prophecies into the lives of their congregants as well as some prominent Ghanaians. They also foretell some major events, which are supposed to happen in the country.

These prophecies often divide the public, with a faction doubting their efficacy. This faction often accuses the prophets who issue these prophecies of needlessly causing fear and panic by giving doom prophecies. Nevertheless, these prophets and their followers are undeterred by the criticism and even warnings from law enforcement agencies. They go ahead to give the prophecies, arguing that it is their calling to forewarn the country about bad things that are likely to happen and can be averted with prayers.

The year 2025 saw a number of prophecies issued by prominent religious leaders. Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah, the founder and General Overseer of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, made numerous prophecies about events to expect in 2025, some of which did not happen. Prophet Nigel Gaisie, founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Church, also made prophecies that appeared to have manifested, including predictions about economic gains and the Black Stars qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

For 2026, prophecies issued during 31st Night services included warnings about a potential coup attempt against President Mahama, deaths of former presidents of Ghana, and turmoil within the NPP during its flagbearer primaries. Rev Owusu Bempah prophesied that some persons who have led Ghana before are going to die in 2026, warning that if former leaders do not heed the prophetic warnings, the prophecies will come to pass.

The increasingly political nature of these prophecies has sparked debate about the role of religious leaders in Ghana’s democratic discourse. Some analysts argue that the blurring of lines between spiritual ministry and political commentary undermines both institutions, while defenders maintain that prophets have a responsibility to warn the nation about potential dangers.

Asare Bediako’s takeaway was a plea for discernment and a focus on core spiritual values rather than the sensationalism of the pulpit. I believe in spirituality, he concluded, but we do not have to put all our faith in these prophecies. The journalist, who works with Movement TV, has been vocal about various national issues, including previously calling on the NPP to prioritise unity as it prepares to elect a flagbearer ahead of the 2028 election.

His critique reflects a broader conversation in Ghana about the intersection of faith, politics and public discourse, particularly as religious leaders continue to wield significant influence over large segments of the population. Whether the 31st Night prophecy tradition will evolve in response to such criticisms remains to be seen, but the practice shows no signs of diminishing in popularity or scope.