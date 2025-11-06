Journalist Calls for Fair Appreciation of Both Highlife Icons

Ghanaian journalist and blogger Stephen Adjetey Abban, popularly known as Gabs, has called for balanced recognition of highlife legends Daddy Lumba and Nana Acheampong, emphasizing that both icons deserve fair appreciation for their contributions to Ghanaian music.

In a Facebook post, Gabs revealed that he came across content by a fellow blogger who attempted to spark engagement by pitting the two musicians against each other. The blogger selected five songs from each artist and posed the question of who remains the true Greatest of All Time (GOAT).

According to Gabs, while the post predictably drew more votes for Lumba, Nana Acheampong also earned considerable praise, particularly from younger listeners who admired his songs but were unfamiliar with the extent of his legacy. Some neutrals, unwilling to be drawn into the obvious bias the post was trying to create, kept their distance, he observed.

Gabs compared the friendly rivalry between the two highlife icons to other famous comparisons in global music and sports culture. He wrote that Lumba and Nana Acheampong evoke the same kind of debate found with football stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, or contemporary Ghanaian artists Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

The journalist emphasized that the story of modern Ghanaian highlife cannot be told without acknowledging Nana Acheampong’s immense contribution. He stated that the chronicles of contemporary highlife, or any of its subgenres, cannot be written without Nana Acheampong’s name, citing his impressive catalogue of hits, including the chart topping Anka Ebeye Den.

While conceding that Lumba might have the edge, Gabs maintained that such preferences are a matter of perspective and not a dismissal of Acheampong’s artistry. He concluded with a call for balance and broader appreciation, stating that it’s time people learned to appreciate other artists, even if they’re not their favorites.

Daddy Lumba, born Charles Kwadwo Fosu, passed away on July 26, 2025, at the Bank Hospital in Accra after a short illness. He was 60 years old. The highlife legend’s musical career spanned almost four decades and included more than 33 albums. His hits include Theresa, Aben Wo Ha, Ohia Asɛm, Playboy, Biribi Gyegye Wo, Seese Wo Se, Woho Kyere and Awoso.

Nana Acheampong and Daddy Lumba began their musical careers together in Germany during the late 1980s, forming the duo known as Lumba Brothers. They released their sole studio album, Yee Ye Aka Akwantuom, in 1989, with the title track becoming a hit in Ghana. The song is considered one of the most celebrated in their discography and captures the struggles of Ghanaian immigrants in Europe searching for a better life.

Both musicians went on to establish successful solo careers after parting ways. Daddy Lumba won multiple Ghana Music Awards throughout his career and received the Grand Medal at the 2024 National Honours and Awards. Nana Acheampong has also enjoyed a distinguished career with numerous hit songs and continues to perform and record music.

The debate over who stands as the greater highlife legend reflects the enduring impact both artists have had on Ghanaian music and culture, with each commanding loyal fanbases and contributing significantly to the evolution of modern highlife.