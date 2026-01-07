Journalist Alleges Bribery Attempt to Suppress Apamprama Galamsey Coverage

Award-winning environmental journalist Erastus Asare Donkor has alleged that attempts were made to influence coverage of the Apamprama Forest Reserve illegal mining case involving 31 arrested suspects.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Donkor claimed that some individuals, including a National Democratic Congress (NDC) executive, tried to bribe journalists covering the case. The case involves 28 Chinese nationals and three Ghanaians arrested for illegal mining in the remaining portion of the Apamprama Forest Reserve.

Donkor revealed that each journalist was offered GH¢15,000 to suppress reporting on the case, though he did not identify the individuals who allegedly made the offer. “While the government seeks loans to reclaim the forest, some NDC party people are scheming to continue destroying the remaining half,” Donkor wrote.

The journalist, known for his extensive coverage of illegal mining and its environmental impact, vowed to continue following the story to its conclusion. He warned that influential figures were attempting to secure the release of the suspects. “WE ARE WATCHING!! The Apamprama forest and other reserves need a moment to breathe,” he added.

The suspects were arrested by the Forestry Commission’s Rapid Response team after pitching camp in the reserve, which has already suffered severe environmental degradation. They were remanded into police custody by the Bekwai Circuit Court and are expected to reappear on January 12, 2026.

The arrests occurred in Compartment 17 of the reserve near the Obeng ne Obeng community. Authorities said investigations are ongoing, with prosecutors citing the seriousness of the case and the number of suspects involved as reasons to oppose bail. Defence lawyer Prince Andrew Akawole argued that the accused, who cannot speak English or Twi, had individuals willing to act as sureties, but the court deemed bail inappropriate.

During the operation, officers immobilized four makeshift structures erected within the forest and seized one pickup truck, a Foton mini truck, and a generator. Investigations revealed that the group was facilitated by an individual identified as Alhassan, who reportedly organized the miners’ entry into the reserve.

The Forestry Commission disclosed that nearly half of the Apamprama Forest Reserve has already been degraded. Officials say the suspects were found to have entered the reserve under the guise of undertaking a reclamation exercise, a tactic the Commission notes has become common in recent forest invasions.

The reserve covers 36.28 square kilometers in the Amansie Central and West districts in the Ashanti Region. It serves as a watershed for the Oda River and provides drinking water to communities downstream, including the Obuasi Municipality.

Donkor has built a reputation as one of Ghana’s most prominent environmental journalists, consistently exposing illegal mining operations despite facing threats and physical attacks. In October 2024, he and his crew were assaulted by armed men while investigating illegal mining in the Asumenya Forest Reserve. The attackers destroyed their equipment and erased recorded footage.

The journalist has received numerous accolades for his work, including state recognition, though his reporting has sometimes put him at odds with powerful interests involved in illegal mining. He has previously accused officials from both major political parties of complicity in galamsey activities.

The Forestry Commission says it remains on high alert following the recent arrests and has reiterated calls for suspects to be fully prosecuted. Officials argue that decisive punishment is necessary to deter future encroachments into forest reserves.

Meanwhile, President John Dramani Mahama on Tuesday urged state agencies and stakeholders not to relent in efforts to combat illegal mining. Speaking at the Annual New Year School conference in Accra, Mahama pointed to improvements in the Ayensu River, which flows through areas previously affected by illegal mining, saying there were early signs that damaged water bodies were beginning to recover.