Jospong’s Sustainability Drive Deserves More Spotlight Nationally and Internationally – Dr. Gloria Kusi

Senior Project Officer of Green Transition Limited, a subsidiary of the Jospong Group of Companies, Dr. Gloria Kusi has questioned why the Group’s extensive contributions to sustainability and the Sustainable Development Goals continue to receive limited public attention, despite their scale and impact.

Speaking at the Jospong Leadership Conference held at Gomoa, Dr. Kusi noted that Jospong’s work in sustainability goes far beyond policy statements. It is practical, capital-intensive, and already changing lives. Yet, somehow, it rarely dominates the sustainability conversation in Ghana and beyond.

“To be honest, that gap between effort and recognition seemed to bother me she said.”

According to her, the Jospong Group is actively addressing multiple SDGs through the creation of sustainable jobs, environmentally responsible operations, and heavy investment in circular economy infrastructure. She pointed to more than 18 raw material recovery outlets and 36 integrated recycling and compost plants operating across Ghana, with similar facilities now spreading across parts of Africa. In her view, these interventions are not just corporate projects. They are contributions to global green governance and climate responsibility and must be made public in the national and international fronts.

Dr. Kusi was co-presenting with her General Manager, Dr. Glenn Gyimah, as part of a session themed “The Frontier: Sustainability and Purpose-Driven Leadership.” The session explored how leadership choices today will determine whether organisations remain relevant in a rapidly greening global economy.

Dr. Gyimah used the platform to challenge leaders within the Jospong Group to rethink how they lead in the waste management and environmental services space. He argued that strategy alone is no longer enough. What is required now is a paradigm shift. One that places sustainability, innovation, and long-term environmental thinking at the heart of leadership decisions.

He cautioned that the future of the conglomerate sits squarely with its current leaders. Their ability to think ahead, align with global green transitions, and make bold sustainability choices will define Jospong’s place in tomorrow’s world.

As part of the conference, Green Transition Limited assured the Jospong Group a Sustainability Report for 2025. The report according to Dr. Glenn captures the Group’s growing footprints in environmental protection, climate action, and inclusive development.

Beyond waste management, Jospong’s support for the SDGs cuts across several areas. Through its sanitation and waste value chain, the Group directly supports SDG 6 on clean water and sanitation, SDG 11 on sustainable cities and communities, and SDG 12 on responsible consumption and production. Its job creation initiatives, particularly for youth and marginalised groups, advance SDG 8 on decent work and economic growth, while its recycling and composting plants contribute significantly to SDG 13 on climate action by reducing landfill waste and greenhouse gas emissions.

There is also the less visible but equally important impact. Skills transfer, technology localisation, and partnerships with local authorities and communities including the conversion of over a 1000 waste from fuel to electric energy.

These, Dr. Kusi suggested, are the kinds of sustainability stories that often go untold, even though they sit at the core of development.

The Jospong Leadership Conference brought together executives, managers, and partners to reflect on leadership in a changing world. If the message from the sustainability session was anything to go by, the Group believes the future belongs to organisations that combine purpose with profit and leadership with responsibility.

Whether the world is paying enough attention is another question. But as the presenters made clear, the work itself is already happening and this is good for mother Ghana.