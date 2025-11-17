Jospong Group Showcases Private Sector Carbon Market Strategy at Climate Summit

The Jospong Group has outlined how Ghana’s private sector can successfully transition from carbon market readiness to tangible climate action, according to the General Manager of the Jospong Green Transition Office, Ing. Dr. Glenn Kwabena Gyimah.

Speaking during a World Climate Foundation panel discussion on the sidelines of the COP30 Brasil Amazonia climate summit in Belem on Friday, November 14, Dr. Gyimah revealed how the company has leveraged Ghana’s Article 6 framework to drive both environmental and social impact. The Article 6 framework refers to provisions in the Paris Agreement that allow countries to cooperate in achieving their climate targets through carbon markets.

“The clarity brought by Ghana’s Carbon Market Office and National Authorization Framework transformed carbon markets from a policy discussion into a viable business opportunity,” he stated.

Dr. Gyimah outlined the company’s significant progress since 2024, highlighting five key implementation milestones. “We have successfully integrated our project portfolios with Ghana’s National Carbon Registry, making our composting, landfill gas recovery, and clean cooking initiatives among the first to be officially tracked in the national system,” he explained.

He underscored that Jospong Group’s approach goes beyond mere carbon credit generation. “For us, participation in carbon markets represents a fundamental redefinition of the private sector’s role in national development,” he noted. “Every ton of carbon we mitigate must tell a social story: creating green jobs, improving agricultural yields through organic fertilisers, and enhancing urban air quality.”

Addressing the practical challenges of implementation, Dr. Gyimah acknowledged initial hurdles but highlighted progressive solutions. “While we faced complex Measurement, Reporting and Verification (MRV) protocols and high verification costs initially, through public private dialogue we’ve developed workable solutions that maintain both environmental integrity and investment viability,” he said.

The executive outlined four emerging models that are shaping Ghana’s carbon market landscape, stressing particularly the importance of community engagement. “Our community benefit sharing model ensures that carbon revenue is reinvested in local development, supporting schools, clean water, and reforestation initiatives,” he elaborated.

Dr. Gyimah concluded with a forward looking perspective. “Our experience demonstrates that when government and business work in synchronization, carbon markets become more than just transaction platforms. They evolve into powerful instruments for sustainable national development and green growth.”

The presentation at COP30, the 30th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, positions Ghana as an emerging leader in African carbon market development. The country’s National Authorization Framework provides regulatory clarity that has been lacking in many African nations attempting to participate in global carbon trading systems.

Jospong Group’s integrated approach to carbon projects addresses a common criticism of carbon markets: that they focus solely on emissions reduction without delivering tangible benefits to local communities. By linking carbon credit generation to waste management, renewable energy, and community development, the company is creating a model that could be replicated across Ghana and other developing countries.

The emphasis on tracking projects through a National Carbon Registry also tackles transparency concerns that have plagued voluntary carbon markets globally. Independent verification and official government monitoring help ensure that carbon credits represent genuine emissions reductions rather than inflated or duplicative claims.

As international carbon markets expand under the Paris Agreement’s Article 6 mechanisms, private sector engagement will be crucial for achieving climate targets while generating economic opportunities in developing nations. Ghana’s experience, as presented by Jospong Group, offers practical insights into overcoming regulatory, technical, and financial barriers to participation.