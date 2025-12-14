Jospong Group Hands Over Ultra-Modern Church Facility to PIWC Trasacco

The Jospong Group of Companies has officially handed over an ultra-modern church facility to the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC), Trasacco, marking a significant milestone in the Group’s long-standing commitment to faith, corporate spirituality, and community development.

The new facility is expected to bolster the Church’s Kingdom work by providing a platform for expanded worship, corporate chaplaincy, and global digital ministry.

With modern infrastructure, advanced audio-visual systems, and dedicated spaces for administration, training, and online engagement, the building will support the growth of pastoral programs, strengthen outreach initiatives, and serve as a hub for training leaders and mobilizing resources to impact communities locally and internationally.

The Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, Elder Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, led the dedication ceremony, describing the facility as a testimony of grace and emphasizing that prayer, obedience to biblical principles, and integrity remain central to sustainable business success.

“This is not a celebration of what we have done, but a testimony of what God has done,” Dr. Agyepong said, noting that decisions guided by prayer have been key to the growth and preservation of the Jospong Group over the years.

He also acknowledged the role of past and present national leaders in creating an enabling environment for business growth, expressing appreciation to former Presidents Jerry John Rawlings and John Agyekum Kufuor, as well as current President John Dramani Mahama, for their support of industrial development, particularly in the sanitation sector.

Dr. Agyepong paid glowing tribute to The Church of Pentecost, describing it as his spiritual foundation and mentor institution. “The Church taught me that success without God is empty, and that leadership must be rooted in prayer,” he said, adding that the facility was a gift to the Church in gratitude for decades of spiritual guidance.

In his remarks, Chairman of The Church of Pentecost, Apostle Dr. Eric Nyamekye, thanked God for the dedication of the two facilities the ultra-modern church building and a fully furnished mission house both graciously donated to The Church of Pentecost by Elder Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong and his wife.

“On behalf of The Church of Pentecost, we want to say a big thank you to Elder Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong and his family. We pray that the Lord will bless them and that many others will rise to show such benevolence to churches across the globe,” Apostle Nyamekye said.

He noted that The Church of Pentecost has over 22,000 congregations worldwide, explaining that such donations significantly support the Church’s mission and pastoral work. “As a Church, we receive such gifts with great gladness, and today we are truly grateful that someone has done such a good thing for The Church of Pentecost,” he added.

Touching on the Christmas season, Apostle Nyamekye described Christmas as “the greatest story ever told” the story of God becoming man to bring peace, deliverance, and salvation to humanity. He urged Ghanaians to live in peace, show love to one another, and be a blessing to the poor.

“Peace is an essential commodity that cannot be bought in any shop. We must work hard and pursue peace peace with our neighbours and peace for our nation,” he said.

The facility was designed to support worship, administration, and global digital ministry. It features a 2,500-seater main auditorium, children’s auditorium, chaplaincy offices, executive lounge, conference room and gallery, digital library, resident minister’s office, audio-visual control rooms, an E-Church studio and offices, general washrooms, and power control rooms.

The building is equipped with two elevators, 400 KVA and 200 KVA generator sets, a 1,000 KVA dedicated transformer, CCTV surveillance systems, firefighting hose reels, fire detection and alarm systems, central air-conditioning units, LED screens, and other modern installations to enhance safety, comfort, and efficiency. The project was executed through the combined efforts of JAYCOM, SINO Africa, and China State Construction Company, under the technical supervision of Engineer Apostle Professor Joseph Ignatius Buertey, Apostle James Agyen, Elder Felix Atsrim, Atakora Osei, and Alfred Micah Bosco.

As part of efforts to ensure strong spiritual leadership and uninterrupted pastoral care, Dr. Agyepong also secured a mission house for the Resident Minister of PIWC Trasacco.

Acting on his directive in 2024, the then Chaplain, Pastor Daniel Danso, identified a fully furnished four-bedroom house near the Jospong Group premises. Payment for the property was completed on May 6, 2024.

The handover forms part of the Group’s deep-rooted culture of gratitude to God, which dates back to 1995 when daily devotions were instituted at the Jospong Printing Press in Jamestown, Accra. That initiative later evolved into a nationwide spiritual movement and became a defining feature of the Group’s corporate identity.

In recognition of this commitment, the immediate past Chairman of The Church of Pentecost, Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah, approved the appointment of Pastor Bright Kojo Addae as the Group’s first Corporate Chaplain in 2013. Pastor Addae served until 2018 and was succeeded by Pastor Daniel Danso, who served from 2018 to 2025.

The vision for the ultra-modern facility began in 2020 during Pastor Danso’s tenure and later evolved into a fully fledged church building designed for shared use by PIWC Trasacco and the Church of Pentecost E-Church.

The facility is expected to serve as a hub for worship, corporate chaplaincy activities, and global digital ministry, reinforcing the Jospong Group’s integration of faith, service, and corporate life.

The dedication ceremony brought together senior leadership of The Church of Pentecost, including apostles, prophets, ministers, members of the Executive Council, the General Secretary, and other senior clergy. Government officials, captains of industry, Members of Parliament, and other distinguished guests were also present.