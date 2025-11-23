Jospong Group Empowers Ghanaian Journalists At COP30

In its ongoing effort to boost Ghanaian journalists’ climate change reporting capabilities, the Jospong Group provided twenty journalists with the opportunity to participate in the 30th United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP30).

The global climate talks took place in Belém, Brasil, from November 10 to 21, 2025, with the central theme “Delivering on the Paris Promise”, focusing on speeding up climate action and turning commitments into concrete results.

While in Belém, the 20 journalists, selected from various media outlets, covered Jospong Group’s activities, a Ghana Day event, and gained valuable insights into key areas including Adaptation, Cities, Infrastructure, Water, Waste, Local Governance, Bioeconomy, Circular Economy, and Tourism, followed by sessions on Health, Sustainable Jobs, Education, Culture, Justice, Human Rights, and Information Integrity. The journalists also explored Systems Transformation across Energy, Industry, Transport, Trade, Finance, and Carbon Markets, and delved into Forests, Oceans, and Biodiversity, which Indigenous Peoples and local communities were central. Additionally, they addressed Agriculture, Food Systems, Food Security, and the crucial role of Women and Gender Groups in climate action.

This marks the third time Jospong Group has sponsored Ghanaian journalists numbering in total about 100 to attend the global summit, following from COP28 in Dubai and COP29 in Baku.

The General Manager of the Jospong Green Transition Office, Ing. Glenn Kwabena Gyimah (PhD), stressed the critical nature of this media collaboration, highlighting the influential role journalists play in shaping public understanding. “Journalists need to understand climate change and its impacts to effectively share this knowledge with the public,” he stated. He further stressed that as the reality of climate change becomes more apparent, the media’s voice is indispensable in the global conversation. Such conferences, he added, equip media practitioners with the knowledge needed to better educate the populace.

The beneficiary journalists lauded the Jospong Group for its consistent backing of best media practice in Ghana especially in the area of climate change, climate resilience and Environment, Social and Governance (ESG).

A senior journalist at the Daily Graphic, Timothy Ngnenbe, described the sponsorship the JGC gave to journalists to cover COP30 as a step in the right direction. The environment and climate change journalist said the participation of journalists at the COP was a golden opportunity for them to gain practical experience in the field to enhance their reportage.

“Scientists and experts use jargons and technical language that make it difficult for the ordinary person to understand. Journalists who get opportunity to participate in COP activities will be able to understand these technicalities and break down the complex concepts to the understanding of the masses,” he said.

He underscored the need for the government to design a special programme to support more journalists to participate in future COPs.

A News Editor at Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Television, Alex Adi, expressed gratitude, saying, “As I reflect on my journey, I’m grateful for Jospong’s sponsorship to COP29 and COP30. This opportunity has given me valuable insights into climate change’s global impact and world leaders’ efforts to mobilize resources for mitigation and adaptation.”

According to him, climate financing is the lifeblood of climate action, while commending Jospong Group’s commitment to mitigating climate change through waste management and green transition collaborations is inspiring.

“Their efforts show that with determination and collaboration, we can drive change,” he stressed.

The Editor of Business Week, Kofi Ahovi, said, “The opportunity granted by Jospong Group to journalists to attend COP29 and 30 has indeed been a game-changer for many journalists, including myself.”

He said the experience has ignited a stronger passion for climate-related topics and motivated him to pursue additional studies in the area.

“My experience is a testament to the impact that such opportunities can have on individuals and the country as a whole. By empowering journalists with knowledge and exposure to global climate discussions, Jospong is contributing to a more informed and engaged community,” he noted.

For his part, the Assignment Editor and Producer at Metro TV, Derick Adottey, praised the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, for equipping journalists with knowledge on climate change. “That he is not only equipping his staff members but also journalists in the country to understand the climate space, we must commend him for that,” he expressed. Mr. Adottey emphasised the importance of journalists understanding climate change issues, stating, “Because when journalists understand the issues of climate change at the global level, they are able to better appreciate and inculcate that understanding in their stories. Which will also equip the public so that there is a concerted effort to tackle climate change.” He further urged businesses to emulate Jospong Group’s initiative, saying, “This is a laudable initiative and I urge all businesses in the space to emulate same.” He expressed his personal gratitude for the opportunity, stating, “Personally, I’ve gained so much experience and understanding by attending this conference and I thank Jospong Group for the opportunity.”

The Jospong Group’s initiative to sponsor Ghanaian journalists for COP30 has proven to be a significant investment in strengthening climate journalism. By providing direct access to global climate negotiations and a wide array of critical topics, the programme has successfully equipped media professionals with the essential knowledge and context needed for accurate and impactful reporting.

This third initiative underscores a sustained commitment to fostering an informed public dialogue on climate change in Ghana. The overwhelming appreciation from the journalists and the call for other businesses to follow this example highlight the programme’s vital role in building a collaborative effort between industry and media to address the pressing global climate crisis.