Jospong Group Donates Towards Zoomlion Central Mosque Completion

In a significant demonstration of interfaith support and community development, the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, on behalf of the group, has announced a major donation towards the completion of the Zoomlion Central Mosque, Ashalley Botwe-Nmai Dzorn.

Speaking at a heartfelt ceremony attended by the Imam of the Mosque, Imam Adams Abdullahi, and community leaders, Dr. Agyepong donated GHS200,000 to ensure the project’s swift conclusion.

On the donation, he stated exactly: “Imam, this facility has been a long-time project. We’re proud to announce our contribution to its completion, including covering the remaining costs and providing instruments to support its operations. We’re also supporting the installation of a generator to ensure its smooth functioning. We believe in giving back to the community, and this is our humble contribution. We’re grateful for the opportunity to support this worthy cause and look forward to seeing it benefit the community.”

He used the occasion to deliver a powerful message of unity and interfaith harmony, highlighting the strong interfaith relationship between Muslims and Christians in Ghana, citing the Zoomlion community as a prime example.

He expressed gratitude for the Chief Imam’s leadership in promoting peace, harmony, and unity among people of different faiths.

“At Zoomlion, we don’t have Muslims, we don’t have Christians. What we have is Ghanaians. And we work as Ghanaians. We work as one people, one mind, and one culture,” Dr. Agyepong remarked.

He attributed this culture of acceptance and respect to the Chief Imam’s influence, highlighting the importance of religious tolerance and coexistence.

He buttressed this point by thanking the Chief Imam for teaching this valuable lesson and promoting a sense of unity and shared humanity.

“On behalf of the board and management, I want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our Muslim brothers and sisters, especially during this sacred month of Zulhijah. Your dedication, hard work, and commitment have been instrumental in driving our success. Your integrity, teamwork, and willingness to go the extra mile particularly in vehicle maintenance and upholding our company culture have not gone unnoticed. Thank you for your outstanding contributions,” Dr. Agyepong expressed.

Dr. Mohammed Abubakar Marzuk Azindoo, speaking on behalf of the National Chief Imam, praised the Jospong Group Chairman as “an icon who embodies reconciliation, forgiveness, and excellence.”

He further highlighted the significance of such partnerships for social harmony, noting, “He reminds us that Ghana is at a stage where interfaith harmony is being threatened. Let us not allow these threats to succeed.”

For his part, the Imam of the Zoomlion Central Mosque, Imam Adams Abdullahi, in his statement, praised Dr. Agyepong. He described him as “a man of integrity, who respects humanity regardless of religious faith.” He also stated that this was not the first time Dr. Agyepong had given back, noting that even during Ramadan, he donated food items and money to support Muslims and help alleviate their burdens. The Imam called on affluent Muslims to emulate his gesture. He concluded by thanking Dr. Agyepong for his support to the Muslim staff of Jospong Group for participating in the Hajj pilgrimage, which he said Dr. Agyepong had promised to support for at least 5 people annually.

The Imams at the Botwe Zoomlion Central Mosque offered prayers and wished the Executive Chairman well during the Jumu’ah Prayer.

The donation is expected to accelerate the final phase of the Botwe Zoomlion Central Mosque’s construction, providing a completed place of worship for the community. The gesture stands as a tangible example of corporate leadership actively participating in and supporting the diverse social fabric of the nation.