Jospong Group Builds Landmark Pentecost Church for Community

The Jospong Group of Companies, led by its Executive, Elder Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, and his wife, Dr. Mrs. Adelaide Siaw Agyepong, has built and dedicated an ultra-modern, state-of-the-art church building in honour of God.

The newly christened Pentecost International Worship Centre – Trassacco (PIWC-Trassacco), which is a 2,500-seat auditorium will serve both the PIWC and E-Church congregations.

The dedication service also included the handover of a fully furnished mission house for the Resident Minister.

A Testament to Faith and Facilities

The new church stands as the culmination of the Jospong Group’s deep-rooted“culture of gratitude to God.” What began as a small daily devotion in 1995 has, over decades, evolved into a major spiritual tradition and now, this architectural landmark.

Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah, the immediate past Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, acknowledged this unique corporate faith by appointing the church’s “first-ever corporate chaplain to the Group.” This chaplaincy laid the groundwork for the project, which was overseen during the tenure of Chaplain Pastor Daniel Danso from 2018 to 2025.

A Modern Sanctuary for Two Congregations

The state-of-the-art facility was built to reflect excellence, reverence, and functionality.

It is equipped for contemporary ministry, featuring a 2,500-seater auditorium, a children’s auditorium, a digital library, an in-church studio, and full administrative suites.

It also has installed two elevators, a 1,000 kVA transformer, backup generators, central air-conditioning, and advanced fire safety and CCTV systems.

A Shepherd’s Home Provided

In a parallel philanthropic gesture,the Agyepongs also provided a fully furnished four-bedroom mission house near the Jospong Group premises for the resident minister. This was driven by Elder Dr. Agyepong’s conviction that “a shepherd is most effective when settled in a peaceful environment conducive to prayer and ministry.”

The accommodation property identifiedr exmplified the Jospong culture of honour, affirming that ministry flourishes when spiritual leaders are respected and well supported.

A Sermon of Thanks and Truth

The Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Dr. Eric Nyamekye, delivered a powerful sermon.

On behalf of the Church, he first expressed profound thanks to Elder Dr. Agyepong, his wife, and the Jospong Group for their generous and inspiring gift.

He then offered a spiritual charge, stating that while the magnificent building is dedicated, “the only holy presence in the house of God is the believer.” He stressed that the true measure of the church would not be its structure, but the manifest presence of God. “The real question remains: Is the glory of God present?” he concluded.

A Speech of Humility and Grace

Following the sermon, Dr. Siaw Agyepong struck a tone of profound humility in his thanksgiving address. “This is not a speech of achievement, it is a testimony of grace,” he began. He credited divine guidance for his journey, stating, “When I could not see my future, God saw it. When I did not know the way, God became the way.”

He expressed special gratitude to his wife, Dr. Adelaide Siaw Agyepong, recalling their modest beginnings: “When it was time for my customary marriage rites and I could afford only two cloths out of the six required, she provided the rest herself. That is grace.”

The entire cost of the church and mission house was borne by the Agyepong family and the Jospong Group of Companies, cementing their legacy of faith-based philanthropy.

Present at the dedication ceremony was the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, First Deputy Speaker, Bernard Ahiafor, MPs, business moguls, traditional authorities, staff and management of Jospong Group.