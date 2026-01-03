Joshua Survives Fatal Crash After Last Minute Seat Change

Anthony Joshua escaped death by switching seats moments before a fatal collision that claimed two lives on the Lagos to Ibadan Expressway on December 29. The British boxer sustained minor injuries while his strength and conditioning coach Sina Ghami and trainer Latif Ayodele died in the crash.

The driver asked Joshua to move from the front passenger seat to the rear because the boxer’s large frame blocked his view of the wing mirror, according to lawyer Olalekan Abiodun who represents the driver. Ayodele then took the front seat that Joshua had vacated. Both front seat occupants died when the Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) collided with a stationary truck on the busy highway.

Driver Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, 46, pleaded not guilty to all charges when he appeared at Sagamu Magistrate Court on January 2. Prosecutors charged him with causing death by dangerous driving, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care, and driving without a valid licence. The court granted him bail of 5 million naira with two sureties and remanded him pending fulfillment of bail conditions. The case has been adjourned to January 20.

Abiodun told the Daily Mail his client claims brake failure caused the accident. “My client has pleaded not guilty and what happened was an accident. I haven’t had a full chance to speak with him yet but I know he is saying the brakes did not work,” the lawyer said. Police investigations continue into the exact cause of the collision.

Joshua had been celebrating his December 19 victory over Jake Paul in Miami when the tragedy occurred. The 36 year old former world heavyweight champion, born in Watford to Nigerian parents, was released from hospital on New Year’s Eve after doctors confirmed he was clinically fit to recuperate at home.

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, who has worked with Joshua since he won gold at the 2012 London Olympics, posted tributes highlighting the energy and loyalty of both deceased men. Joshua and his mother visited a Lagos funeral home to pay final respects as the bodies were prepared for repatriation. Joshua has not yet made a public statement about the accident.