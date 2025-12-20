Joshua Knocks Out Paul in Sixth Round After Miami Showdown

Anthony Joshua stopped Jake Paul with a brutal sixth round knockout Friday night at the Kaseya Center in Miami, delivering on his promise to finish the YouTuber turned boxer in their highly anticipated Netflix streamed bout.

The former two time unified heavyweight champion dropped Paul four times total, twice in the fifth round and twice in the sixth, before the referee waved off the fight at 1 minute 31 seconds of the final round. Joshua entered as an overwhelming favorite at minus 1200 with bookmakers, making Paul’s survival into the middle rounds a minor moral victory despite the lopsided outcome.

Paul, who came into the fight with a 12 and 1 record primarily built against aging fighters and MMA converts, employed constant movement and clinching to frustrate Joshua through the early rounds. The strategy worked initially as a restless crowd grew impatient with the lack of action, but the size and skill gap eventually proved insurmountable.

Joshua struggled to find his range in the opening four rounds as Paul landed occasional jabs and even connected with a looping hook that caught the British fighter by surprise. However, everything changed in the fifth round when Joshua began landing with power, dropping Paul first with a body shot and then with a combination that sent him to the canvas again just before the bell.

The end came swiftly in round six. Joshua landed a massive right hand that dropped Paul, and when the American rose unsteadily, another short right hand put him down for good. According to Joshua, the fight ending punch broke Paul’s jaw in two places, which Paul later confirmed after being hospitalized.

Joshua, fighting for the first time since losing his heavyweight titles to Daniel Dubois 15 months earlier, admitted his performance fell short of expectations. The Watford born boxer weighed in at 243 pounds compared to Paul’s 216 pounds, giving him a significant size advantage that many predicted would lead to an early knockout.

Promoter Eddie Hearn had described the fight as designed to boost Joshua’s profile in the United States while delivering one of the biggest paydays of his career. While the knockout took longer than anticipated, it was emphatic enough to avoid embarrassment and set up future opportunities.

Paul, who maintained his trademark confidence during the buildup by talking about shocking the world and eventually winning a championship belt, took the loss in stride. He praised Joshua as a great fighter and vowed to return to cruiserweight after healing from the injury.

Joshua immediately called out longtime rival Tyson Fury in his postfight interview, challenging the former heavyweight champion to stop talking on social media and step into the ring. The potential all British showdown has been discussed for years and would represent Joshua’s return to elite level competition after this tune up fight.

The spectacle drew a massive global audience on Netflix, where the streaming service made the fight available at no additional cost to subscribers. The event featured several undercard bouts including Alycia Baumgardner’s successful defense of her unified super featherweight titles and Anderson Silva’s knockout victory over Tyron Woodley.