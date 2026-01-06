Joshua Family Claims Boxer Considering Retirement After Fatal Crash

Anthony Joshua has privately told family members he intends to retire from boxing following last week’s fatal car crash in Nigeria that killed two close friends, according to his uncle. However, sources close to the former heavyweight champion indicate he has not finalized any decision about his professional future.

Adedamola Joshua, the boxer’s 75 year old uncle, told Nigerian newspaper The Punch during a Monday visit to the family home in Sagamu that the 36 year old heavyweight informed relatives of his retirement plans. “The major thing there is that he has retired from boxing. That is one thing that makes us glad because each time he’s fighting in the ring, we are always carried away emotionally,” Adedamola stated.

When asked directly whether Joshua communicated this decision to the family, Adedamola responded affirmatively. He explained that watching the boxer compete has become increasingly traumatic for relatives, describing how “each time he’s knocked down, it is just like the heart is coming out of our chest.” The uncle added that the family feels relieved Joshua is “leaving while the ovation is highest.”

Mirror Fighting reported Monday that despite the uncle’s assertions, Joshua has yet to make a final decision on his future. The former two time world champion has not issued any public statement regarding retirement plans since the December 29 accident that claimed the lives of conditioning coach Sina Ghami and personal trainer Latif “Latz” Ayodele.

The crash occurred around 11 am local time on the Lagos Ibadan Expressway near Makun, approximately 30 miles from Lagos. Joshua was traveling in the rear of a Lexus SUV when the vehicle allegedly exceeded the speed limit, lost control during an overtaking maneuver, and collided with a stationary truck. Federal Road Safety Corps investigators stated preliminary findings suggest excessive speed and improper overtaking contributed to the collision.

Driver Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, 46, appeared before Sagamu Magistrate Court on Friday facing four charges including causing death by dangerous driving, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care, and operating without a valid driver’s license. He pleaded not guilty and was granted bail of 5 million naira, approximately $3,480. The case was adjourned to January 20 for trial.

Joshua sustained minor injuries and spent three days hospitalized at Duchess International Hospital in Ikeja, Lagos, before his discharge on January 1. Lagos State Commissioner for Information Gbenga Omotoso and Ogun State Special Adviser Kayode Akinmade confirmed the discharge in a joint statement. Medical professionals determined Joshua required no emergency interventions following thorough clinical evaluations.

The boxing champion attended funeral services Sunday at London Central Mosque for Ghami and Ayodele. He posted two Instagram photos showing him seated next to his mother and three other women, one holding a picture of Ghami. Joshua captioned the post “My Brothers Keeper” but has not commented publicly on the accident or his career plans. Family sources told The Punch that Joshua committed to providing lifelong support to the families of the deceased.

Ghami operated a gym in north London where floral tributes continued accumulating Tuesday. The 31 year old conditioning coach had worked closely with Joshua for several years, playing a key role in his training programs. Ayodele, known as Latz, served as a personal trainer and traveled regularly with the boxer to training camps and fights.

Joshua had defeated YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul via knockout on December 19 in Miami, using the bout to regain sharpness after a 15 month layoff. During his post fight interview on Netflix, Joshua called out Tyson Fury and expressed eagerness to face any challenge in 2026. “If Tyson Fury is as serious as he thinks he is, and he wants to put down his Twitter fingers and put on some gloves and come and fight one of the realest fighters out there, step in the ring with me next if you’re a real bad boy,” Joshua stated.

Reports surfaced before the Nigeria trip that Joshua and Fury had reached preliminary agreement for a long awaited all British showdown in Saudi Arabia in 2026. Promoter Frank Warren expressed doubt Monday about whether such a bout will materialize following the devastating crash. Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has provided no comment beyond an initial statement released the night of the accident.

Boxing analysts note that Joshua’s competitive situation favors continued fighting despite the emotional trauma. He won 28 of his 33 professional bouts, suffering defeats to Andy Ruiz Jr. twice, Oleksandr Usyk twice, and Daniel Dubois. At 36, he remains within competitive range for heavyweight title challenges and lucrative matchups. A Fury bout could generate massive pay per view revenues and settle long standing questions about British heavyweight supremacy.

However, the psychological impact of losing two close team members in circumstances where he survived with minor injuries may prove insurmountable regardless of financial considerations. Sports psychologists note that survivor’s guilt following fatal accidents can profoundly affect athletes’ motivation and competitive drive, particularly when victims were integral to training and preparation.

The timing complicates Joshua’s career trajectory. He was reportedly scheduled for a February return to maintain momentum before facing Fury later in 2026. Any extended absence would disrupt that timeline and potentially allow Fury to pursue alternative opponents. The heavyweight division remains unsettled, with Usyk holding three major titles and several contenders positioning for opportunities.

Adedamola Joshua also addressed concerns about the boxer’s relationship with Nigeria following the tragedy, stating the family maintains faith despite the circumstances. “Once something like that happens, emotionally, you can say anything, but as time goes on, you know this is always your root,” he told The Punch. Joshua briefly attended boarding school in Nigeria at age 11 and has maintained connections to his parents’ homeland throughout his career.

The crash has renewed attention to road safety conditions on the Lagos Ibadan Expressway, which experienced another fatal accident on January 1 when an 18 seater bus collided with a truck near the same area. Multiple crashes on this corridor have prompted calls for improved enforcement of speed limits and penalties for dangerous driving.

Whether Joshua officially announces retirement or ultimately decides to continue fighting likely depends on his emotional processing of the trauma in coming weeks and months. Professional boxing allows fighters considerable latitude in timing comebacks, meaning he could step away temporarily without formally retiring. His promoters and team would presumably support whatever decision serves his long term wellbeing following such a devastating personal loss.

The boxing world awaits Joshua’s first public statement since the accident. Until he speaks directly about his intentions, speculation about retirement remains based primarily on family interpretations of private conversations rather than confirmed plans. His competitive history suggests he has rarely walked away from challenges, but the unique circumstances of this tragedy present considerations far beyond sporting ambition.