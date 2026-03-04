Joshua Eyes Late Summer Ring Return as Rib Rehab Continues

Anthony Joshua has shared footage of intensive rib treatment on Snapchat as he continues his recovery more than two months after surviving the fatal car crash on a Nigerian highway that killed two of his closest friends.

The 36-year-old former heavyweight champion accompanied the images with a message describing his rehabilitation protocol, writing that going through certain things makes you realise you are stronger than you think. His promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed that a July return to training camp is no longer realistic, with a late summer comeback now the working target.

Hearn said the viability of any return date would only become clear once Joshua resumed full training, which he hopes will begin within the coming weeks. A planned fight with Tyson Fury has been set aside entirely for now.

Joshua was a passenger in a Lexus SUV that collided with a stationary truck on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on December 29, 2025. The crash killed his personal trainer Latif “Latz” Ayodele and strength and conditioning coach Sina Ghami, who had been part of his team for over a decade.

Meanwhile, the criminal case against the vehicle’s driver is progressing. Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, 46, charged with causing death by dangerous driving, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care, and driving without a valid licence, appeared at Sagamu Magistrates Court in Ogun State last week. The case was adjourned to March 13 to allow prosecutors more time to prepare evidence, marking his second court appearance without yet entering a plea.