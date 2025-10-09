Joshua Eyes 2026 Return Against Bear-Wrestling Russian Heavyweight Makhmudov

Anthony Joshua could face towering Russian heavyweight Arslanbek Makhmudov in his comeback fight next year, with the unconventional fighter claiming the British star has already agreed to meet him in 2026. The potential matchup depends on Makhmudov defeating Dave Allen this Saturday in Sheffield, creating an intriguing pathway for Joshua’s return to the ring.

Joshua has remained inactive since his brutal fifth-round knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in September 2024 at Wembley Stadium. The former two-time unified heavyweight champion underwent elbow surgery during his year away from competition, leaving fans wondering when and against whom he would make his highly anticipated return to action.

Makhmudov, standing at 6 feet 5 inches tall, has become known not just for his imposing physical presence but also for his extreme training methods. Social media footage shows the Russian grappling with bears and having teammates strike his midsection with sledgehammers as part of his conditioning regimen, creating a fearsome image that distinguishes him from typical heavyweight contenders.

The 33-year-old fighter compiled an impressive 18-fight winning streak before Agit Kabayel halted his momentum in December 2023. That loss represented a significant setback, but Makhmudov has since rebuilt his career with two consecutive victories, including a technical knockout win over Raphael Akpejiori in July 2023. His current record stands at 20 wins and 2 losses, with 19 knockouts demonstrating his finishing power.

Speaking to media outlets this week, Makhmudov revealed direct communication with Joshua about a potential 2026 showdown. “By the way, Joshua told me on Instagram that if I win this fight, then I will fight with him,” Makhmudov stated. “He said next year we can do it, Inshallah.” The claim suggests informal discussions have occurred, though no official contracts have been signed or announced by promotional teams.

Dave Allen, who faces Makhmudov at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena on Saturday night, believes the Russian has already been identified as Joshua’s next opponent if he emerges victorious. Speaking to Seconds Out, Allen explained why he thinks Makhmudov might get the Joshua opportunity even if Allen himself wins. “Because Makhmudov is a much scarier looking guy than me. He might look more of a threat. That’s what I think happens if the result goes that way,” Allen said.

The Sheffield bout represents a crossroads fight for both men. Allen, a popular Yorkshire heavyweight known for his entertaining style and resilience, scored a stunning knockout victory over Johnny Fisher earlier this year that revitalized his career. However, Makhmudov presents a significantly more dangerous challenge than Fisher, and Allen has openly admitted feeling anxious about Saturday’s assignment.

For Joshua, a fight against Makhmudov would represent a calculated step in his comeback plan. The Russian carries legitimate knockout power and an intimidating presence that would generate public interest, but he doesn’t possess the elite credentials or undefeated record that would make defeat catastrophic for Joshua’s remaining championship ambitions. It’s precisely the type of opponent that allows a former champion to shake off ring rust while maintaining relevance.

Joshua’s ultimate goal remains a long-awaited showdown with Tyson Fury, the so-called Battle of Britain that has eluded boxing fans for years despite both men holding major titles at various points. However, both fighters need to carefully navigate their comeback paths, making shrewd matchmaking decisions that keep them in title contention without exposing them to unnecessary risks.

The heavyweight landscape has shifted considerably during Joshua’s absence. Daniel Dubois captured the IBF heavyweight title and defended it successfully, while Oleksandr Usyk continues reigning as the unified champion. Meanwhile, Fury has discussed his own return plans after losing his undefeated record to Usyk. The division remains fluid, with multiple potential matchups still possible if key fighters can maintain winning streaks.

Makhmudov’s unconventional training methods have drawn comparisons to Russian MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, who famously wrestled bears during his childhood in Dagestan. While such tactics might seem more theatrical than practical, they’ve contributed to Makhmudov’s mystique as one of the division’s most colorful characters. Whether such preparation translates to success against elite opposition remains an open question.

Joshua’s team has not officially confirmed any opponent for his 2026 return, maintaining flexibility as various options develop. Other names mentioned in connection with Joshua’s comeback include Deontay Wilder, whose own career has stalled following consecutive losses to Fury and Joseph Parker. However, Wilder reportedly wants fights against either Joshua or Usyk, making that matchup potentially complicated to negotiate.

The boxing public remains divided on what Joshua needs at this stage of his career. Some argue he should immediately pursue the biggest available fights regardless of risk, believing his legacy demands facing top contenders. Others suggest a more cautious approach makes sense given his recent knockout loss and extended layoff, recommending he rebuild confidence and timing against less threatening opposition.

Saturday’s Allen versus Makhmudov clash will provide answers about at least one potential scenario. If Makhmudov delivers an impressive victory in Sheffield, particularly a highlight-reel knockout, his stock as a Joshua opponent would rise considerably. Conversely, an Allen victory would eliminate Makhmudov from immediate consideration and potentially open doors for the Yorkshire fighter himself.

For now, boxing fans must wait to see whether Makhmudov can validate his social media claims about Joshua by first handling the dangerous assignment directly in front of him. Allen may be considered the underdog, but his track record of resilience and occasional upsets means nothing can be taken for granted in Sheffield this weekend.