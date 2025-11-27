Joshua Ahenkorah’s Dzi Dew Medley Becomes 2025’s Viral Gospel Hit

Renowned Ghanaian gospel minister Joshua Ahenkorah is experiencing a major wave of attention following the release of the music video for his latest project, the “Dzi Dew” Medley. In just a short time, the visual has made a remarkable impact across Ghana’s digital and traditional media landscape.

The video has already surpassed 50,000 organic views on YouTube, while also ignitacing viral challenges on TikTok and enjoying widespread organic airplay on radio and television stations across the country—cementing its place as one of the most talked-about gospel releases of the moment.

Recorded live at Ahenkorah’s annual First Love Concert in Obuasi, the Dzi Dew Medley brings together four beloved gospel classics:

Dzi Dew – Uncle Ato

Manidaso – Joshua Ahenkorah

Odi Y’asem Mayen Daa – Esther Smith

Obaatanpa – Gospel All Stars

The medley is distinguished by its expressive transitions, uplifting arrangements, and richly layered vocals. Blending traditional Ghanaian gospel elements with the emotional depth of contemporary worship ballads, the project achieves a unique balance that resonates with listeners both locally and globally.

With its heartfelt delivery and refreshing musicality, Joshua Ahenkorah’s “Dzi Dew” Medley continues to captivate audiences and expand its reach—further solidifying his influence in Ghana’s thriving gospel music scene.