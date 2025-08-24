Joseph Commey Captures National Title With Knockout Victory at Bukom Arena

Joseph Commey delivered a spectacular knockout performance to claim the National Lightweight title, defeating experienced veteran Victor Kuwornu at the Bukom Boxing Arena during Bishop Promotions’ “Best of Bukom 1” event.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medalist showcased impressive power and technique in what marked his third professional victory. Commey remains undefeated since turning professional and has now secured two national titles in his brief career.

The UBA African champion from Black Panthers Gym dominated the encounter against Kuwornu, demonstrating the form that has established him as one of Ghana’s most promising boxing prospects. His performance reinforced expectations that he could become a world champion for Ghana.

However, Commey faces challenges finding quality opposition domestically. The rising star indicated that potential opponents are avoiding him within Ghana’s boxing circuit, prompting plans to seek international opportunities.

“Opponents are running away from him in Ghana so he wants to hit the continental and global terrain,” his team explained, highlighting the need for more challenging competition to advance his career.

Manager Alex Ntiamoah Boakye is actively pursuing bigger fights across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The strategic approach aims to provide Commey with the high-level opposition necessary for his development toward world title contention.

Boakye confirmed positive plans for Commey, describing him as currently representing the best of Bukom’s boxing talent. The fighter’s impressive amateur credentials include gold medal success at the 13th African Games, establishing his pedigree before transitioning to professional ranks.

The boxing showcase featured multiple impressive performances beyond Commey’s headline victory. Haruna Sadat Mohammed and Isaac Commey both secured knockout victories, with the latter from Accra Boxing Club proving too powerful for opponent Issah Awal.

Stephen Coffie earned a majority decision victory over Dwamena Kesse in a competitive encounter that demonstrated the depth of talent on display throughout the evening.

WBO/UBO Africa and National Champion Theo Lopez Allotey maintained his winning streak with a victory over Beninois challenger Francis Keklevi in their super flyweight contest, showcasing the international flavor of the card.

Sampson Segbedzi faced his toughest test in months, requiring the full ten rounds to defend his National Welterweight belt against determined challenger Habib Giwa. The contest attracted significant attention, including attendance from the Member of Parliament for Ashaiman.

Segbedzi’s performance, while ultimately successful, highlighted areas requiring improvement as he progresses in his professional career. The demanding fight demonstrated the competitive nature of Ghana’s welterweight division.

Heavyweight prospect Joe Antwi, fighting under the nickname “Junior Bazooka,” recorded another victory alongside Nana Adjei Clinton of Wisdom Boxing Gym. Both fighters delivered creditable performances that advanced their professional aspirations.

Additional winners on the card included Issah Inusah, Kofi Dana, Michael Abban, and Emmanuel Mankatah, reflecting the event’s success in showcasing Ghanaian boxing talent across multiple weight divisions.

American promoter Dave Bishop earned praise for organizing the high-quality event, which provided a platform for both established and emerging fighters to demonstrate their skills before enthusiastic crowds at the historic Bukom Boxing Arena.

The successful promotion demonstrates growing interest in Ghanaian boxing and provides a foundation for future events that could attract additional international attention to the country’s boxing scene.