Jordan Ayew: I Don’t Compare Myself to Dad

Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew says he has never felt pressure to replicate the success of his famous football family, choosing to define his own path instead.

The striker, preparing to lead Ghana at the 2026 World Cup, spoke about the expectations that come with being part of a family that includes his father, legendary Ghanaian footballer Abedi Pelé, and brothers André Ayew and Kwame Ayew.

“All I can do is be the best version of myself,” he said, making clear that comparisons with his family have never shaped his approach to the game.

Ayew acknowledged the extraordinary achievements of the people closest to him but argued that every footballer’s career follows its own course and should be measured on its own terms rather than held against someone else’s legacy.

His comments come as he prepares to captain the Black Stars at a World Cup stage his father and brothers have all graced for Ghana before him.

Ghana are placed in Group L at the 2026 World Cup and face England, Croatia and Panama, opening their campaign against Panama.