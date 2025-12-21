Jonathan Tetteh Captures WBA Africa Light Heavyweight Title with Upset Victory

Jonathan Tetteh defeated Seth Gyimah, known as Freezy Macbones, by unanimous decision on Saturday, December 20, 2025, at the University of Ghana Stadium to claim the WBA Africa light heavyweight title in a bout marked by controversy and an unexpected outcome.

The 25 year old Tetteh maintained his undefeated record at 11 wins with 11 knockouts while handing Macbones his first career defeat, ending the 36 year old’s 11 fight unbeaten streak. The eight round contest took place on the Legacy Rise Sports bill organized in collaboration with Matchroom Boxing Promotions.

President John Dramani Mahama attended as special guest of honour, watching from ringside as his son Sharaf Mahama, CEO of Legacy Rise, promoted the event before approximately 10,000 spectators at the Legon venue.

Tetteh controlled the opening two rounds with superior hand speed and aggressive tactics. Macbones responded in rounds three through six, using his experience to land effective jabs and body shots that shifted momentum. Fatigue affected Tetteh in the seventh round, forcing him to rely on clinching to survive exchanges.

The eighth round featured a controversial incident when Tetteh collapsed to the canvas claiming Macbones bit his shoulder during an exchange. The referee deducted points from Macbones for unsportsmanlike conduct. Video footage from DAZN, which broadcast the fight, showed the moment that sparked intense debate across social media.

All three judges awarded the victory to Tetteh following the final bell. The point deduction from the biting incident proved costly in the close contest. Macbones entered as the clear favourite after building momentum through years of steady performance.

The rivalry between both fighters intensified during the promotional period. Tetteh met Macbones at Kotoka International Airport upon his arrival from Europe, leading to heated exchanges. Another confrontation occurred at Black Star Square on December 17, 2025, during the official face off.

Both fighters weighed in at 174.7 pounds on December 19, 2025. The undercard featured several title fights including Theophilus Allotey competing for the WBO Global Super Flyweight title against Jayr Raquinel of the Philippines. The international main event showcased Craig Richards versus Dan Azeez for the light heavyweight title.

Tetteh previously represented Ghana at the qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and holds the national super middleweight championship. Macbones began his career in the United Kingdom before relocating to Ghana. He had previously withdrawn from their scheduled 2024 national title fight and pulled out of an IBO Continental title bout in October due to shoulder injury.