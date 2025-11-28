Jonathan Returns Home After Guinea Bissau Coup Evacuation

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan has returned safely to Abuja following his evacuation from Guinea Bissau after military forces seized power in the West African nation.

Jonathan landed at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Thursday evening, November 27, ending widespread concern among Nigerians about his safety. Video footage captured his arrival as he stepped down from a Guinea Bissau government aircraft at night, greeted by supporters and officials.

The former president had traveled to Guinea Bissau as leader of the West African Elders Forum Election Observation Mission to monitor presidential and legislative elections held last Sunday. His delegation was still conducting its monitoring duties when military officers arrested President Umaro Sissoco Embaló and senior officials on November 26, just hours before official election results were scheduled for announcement.

Brigadier General Denis N’Canha, who served as head of the presidential guard, led the military takeover. The coup leaders announced they had discovered an ongoing destabilization plot and suspended the electoral process indefinitely while closing all borders and imposing a curfew.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Kimiebi Ebienfa confirmed Thursday afternoon that Jonathan departed aboard a special flight with his delegation, including seasoned diplomat and former United Nations (UN) Special Envoy for West Africa, Dr Ibn Chambas. The Nigerian government arranged the evacuation after Parliament urged swift diplomatic action to secure his safe return.

In a joint statement, Jonathan, former Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) observer Chief Issifu Kamara condemned the coup as a deliberate attempt to derail Guinea Bissau’s democratic process. The Nigerian government also denounced the military action, warning it threatens regional stability and violates the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

Military officials named General Horta Inta A as head of a one year transitional government on Thursday. The coup marks the ninth such attempt in Guinea Bissau since independence from Portugal in 1974, with previous successful coups occurring in 2012 and earlier attempts targeting Embaló in 2022 and 2023.

The African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson condemned the military takeover and expressed concerns about arrests of top government officials involved in the electoral process. Both AU and ECOWAS have called for immediate restoration of constitutional order and the release of detained officials.

The political crisis erupted after both incumbent Embaló and opposition candidate Fernando Dias declared victory in Sunday’s elections before official results could be announced, raising questions about the legitimacy of the electoral process.