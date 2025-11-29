Jonathan Clarifies Ivorian Aircraft Evacuation From Guinea Bissau Crisis

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has explained circumstances surrounding his evacuation from Guinea Bissau aboard an aircraft sent by Côte d’Ivoire following military unrest that erupted in the West African nation, offering his first detailed public account since returning safely to Nigeria on Thursday, November 27, 2025.

Jonathan, who was leading the West African Elders Forum Election Observation Mission to monitor Guinea Bissau’s presidential and legislative elections held on November 23, spoke to journalists on Friday describing how both President Bola Tinubu and Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara immediately mobilized aircraft to evacuate him and his delegation once reports of gunfire and instability began circulating on Wednesday.

The former Nigerian leader explained that Côte d’Ivoire’s proximity to Guinea Bissau and strong ties between Francophone and Lusophone countries helped accelerate approval needed for the aircraft to enter Bissau’s airspace. As a result, the Ivorian jet was already en route before Nigeria obtained similar clearance for its evacuation aircraft.

That is why, if you look at the images from our return, you will see that we came in on an Ivorian aircraft, Jonathan stated during the media briefing. He noted that once informed the Nigerian aircraft had finally received clearance to depart, he and his delegation decided not to halt the Ivorian evacuation effort already in motion.

Jonathan used the opportunity to publicly appreciate both presidents for their swift interventions. I sincerely appreciate Nigerians, and I want them to hear directly from my mouth to appreciate their concern, he said. And secondly, to thank my president, President Tinubu, and the Ivorian president, President Ouattara.

The former president expressed gratitude to Nigerians across all political, ethnic, and religious lines, acknowledging nationwide concern that followed early reports of the unrest. He said the turbulence in Bissau sparked anxiety across Nigeria, prompting him to publicly acknowledge the outpouring of support and worry from citizens.

Jonathan revealed he had always been reluctant speaking to media but decided to address journalists in this particular case given the circumstances. The information we got was that the whole country was agitated, young and old, irrespective of religious divides or political divides, he noted.

Military officers in Guinea Bissau announced Wednesday they had taken total control of the country, suspending the electoral process, closing all borders, and arresting President Umaro Sissoco Embaló alongside senior government and military officials. The announcement came as both leading presidential candidates claimed victory in the tightly contested vote.

Heavy gunfire was reported near the presidential palace in Bissau, while soldiers barricaded key access points throughout the capital. General Denis N’Canha, head of the presidential military office, announced that a command composed of all branches of the armed forces had assumed leadership. An overnight curfew was imposed until further notice.

The coup occurred as Jonathan’s observation mission was completing its mandate. In a joint statement issued Wednesday, Jonathan alongside Filipe Nyusi, former president of Mozambique and head of the African Union (AU) Election Observation Mission, and Issifu Kamara, head of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Election Observation Mission, condemned the military action, describing it as an attempt to derail Guinea Bissau’s democratic process.

They appealed for calm among residents and reaffirmed commitment to supporting Guinea Bissau during this sensitive period, stressing the importance of preserving peace, stability, and the well-being of the Bissau Guinean people. The statement emphasized concern over the unconstitutional interruption of the electoral process.

Nigeria’s House of Representatives during Thursday’s plenary urged the Federal Government to use every diplomatic channel to ensure Jonathan’s safe return. Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu highlighted the matter, describing it as an important emergency. House Leader Julius Ihonvbere noted that Jonathan, widely regarded as a statesman across Africa, has played a prominent role in peacebuilding and election mediation on the continent.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, confirmed Thursday afternoon that Jonathan was very safe and out of Guinea Bissau. He left with a special flight with members of his delegation, including Mohamed Chambas, Ebienfa told journalists in Abuja.

Jonathan landed at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Thursday night to a warm reception from supporters and officials. Video footage showed him descending the stairs of the aircraft as well wishers gathered to welcome him home safely after the tense situation.

Nigeria’s Federal Government condemned the coup in strong terms, warning that it represents a serious threat to democracy and regional stability. In a statement issued Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it learned of the development with profound dismay and deep concern, faulting the coup for leading to an unconstitutional change of government.

The ministry described the action as a violation of the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance. Nigeria called on regional bodies and the international community to take decisive action to restore constitutional order and ensure the safety of Guinea Bissau’s citizens.

Guinea Bissau was thrown into turmoil as military officers declared total control of the country, closed borders, and suspended electoral activities. More than 6,700 security personnel, including members of the ECOWAS Stabilisation Force, had been deployed for the elections amid widespread political tension following a campaign period marked by accusations and counter accusations.

The military cited national instability, electoral irregularities, and the need to restore order as justifications for seizing power. They also claimed to have uncovered a plot involving national drug lords and importation of weapons to alter the constitutional order. The National Electoral Commission reported being attacked by unidentified armed men during the crisis.

By Thursday, the military announced reopening of the country’s borders. All borders are now open, General Lansana Mansali, Inspector General of the Armed Forces, told AFP. The statement suggested some easing of restrictions initially imposed during the takeover.

Guinea Bissau, one of the world’s poorest nations and a major hub for drug trafficking between Latin America and Europe, has faced repeated political instability with four successful coups and several attempted takeovers since independence in 1974. The country has struggled to achieve lasting democratic stability despite international support.

The international community reacted with concern to Wednesday’s events. United Nations (UN) Secretary General António Guterres said he was following the situation with deep concern. Portugal, Guinea Bissau’s former colonial power, urged restraint and discouraged any acts of institutional or civic violence.

Reporters Without Borders warned that suspension of media operations amounted to a serious violation of the right to information. The population must be able to be informed about what is happening in the country, especially in this context of political crisis, the organization stated.

The 2025 polls were conducted amid heightened tension in Guinea Bissau. The main opposition candidate, Domingos Simões Pereira, had been disqualified from the election by the Supreme Court, sparking controversy and allegations of political manipulation. Pereira was reportedly arrested along with several senior military and government officials during the coup.

Both President Embaló and opposition candidate Braima Camará had claimed victory following the November 23 vote before the official results were released. The military intervened just before the National Electoral Commission was due to announce final outcomes, plunging the country into fresh uncertainty.

President Embaló confirmed to Jeune Afrique that he was arrested Wednesday around 1pm while in his office at the presidential palace. Also taken into custody were Armed Forces Chief of Staff General Biaguê Na Ntan, Deputy Chief of Staff General Mamadou Touré, and Interior Minister Botché Candé.

Reports indicated Embaló later fled to Senegal following his release. The situation remained fluid as regional leaders and international partners assessed options for responding to the unconstitutional change of government while prioritizing safety of foreign nationals and Bissau Guineans.

Jonathan’s safe evacuation concluded a tense episode that captured attention across Nigeria and demonstrated the coordination between West African nations during crisis situations. The incident highlighted ongoing challenges facing Guinea Bissau as it seeks to consolidate democratic governance and escape cycles of military intervention that have plagued the country for decades.

The former president’s gratitude toward both Nigerian and Ivorian leadership underscored the importance of regional cooperation during emergencies affecting citizens and dignitaries caught in unstable situations abroad. His comments also reflected appreciation for concern shown by ordinary Nigerians regardless of political or ethnic affiliations.

Looking ahead, Guinea Bissau faces uncertainty regarding restoration of constitutional order and completion of electoral processes. ECOWAS and the AU will likely play central roles in efforts aimed at facilitating dialogue among stakeholders and guiding the country back toward democratic governance while addressing underlying causes of recurring instability.