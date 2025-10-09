Jomoro Chief Refutes Illegal Mining Allegations, Insists on Lawful Operations

The Divisional Chief of Jomoro and Chief Executive Officer of Jomoro Mining Group Ltd., Nana Kwame Nkansah II, has dismissed media reports linking him to illegal mining activities following an operation by the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) Task Force at the Tano Anwia Forest Reserve on Wednesday, October 8, 2025.

In a statement issued by his office, Nana Nkansah described the allegations as false and damaging, stating that the site in question is a legally licensed concession operating under the supervision of the Minerals Commission.

He explained that officers claiming to be from NAIMOS forcefully entered his secured concession, assaulted his private security guards, and arrested two foreign nationals who had come to visit him. The operation reportedly lasted several hours, with a Toyota Land Cruiser V8 belonging to the visitors also seized.

According to him, officials from the Minerals Commission visited the site a day earlier to inspect the installation of a new crushing plant for the company’s ongoing operations. Nana Nkansah said the incident has been formally reported to the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) and the Enchi Police Command for investigation.

The Jomoro Chief, who recently launched a $100 million community mining project in partnership with Eureka Ethos Mining Services Ltd., noted that his company’s objective is to create over 5,000 jobs while promoting environmentally responsible mining practices. The project, he said, was approved and supported by the Minerals Commission as part of Ghana’s Community Mining Policy to transition small-scale miners into sustainable operations.

Nana Nkansah expressed disappointment that his legally recognized initiative could be misconstrued as illegal mining, calling for fairness, truth, and professionalism in ongoing investigations.

He reaffirmed his commitment to lawful mining, environmental protection, and youth empowerment and urged the public to disregard speculative reports that seek to tarnish his image.