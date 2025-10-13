Jomoro Chief Apologises for Criticising NAIMOS Task Force

The Divisional Chief of Jomoro has retracted earlier comments questioning anti-illegal mining operations in his area, acknowledging the task force acted appropriately.

Nana Kwame Nkansah II issued a formal apology on Monday, October 13, 2025, following consultations with elders and opinion leaders after his initial criticism of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) Task Force. The about-turn comes days after operatives raided the Tano Anwia Forest Reserve in the Aowin Municipality of the Western North Region.

In his statement, the chief admitted his earlier position was wrong. “After consulting with my elders and some opinion leaders, I concluded that the action taken by the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) Task Force was appropriate,” he said, adding that he wishes to apologise to stakeholders offended by his initial comments.

The NAIMOS operation on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, resulted in the arrest of two Chinese nationals and the seizure of a Toyota Land Cruiser V8 vehicle. Task force members encountered initial resistance from forest guards before forcing entry into the reserve, where they discovered what officials described as a well-funded illegal mining site disguised as a community project.

Nana Nkansah had initially contradicted NAIMOS’s decision to conduct the raid and attacked the credibility of the anti-galamsey body in a press release issued by his office shortly after the operation. However, he now acknowledges that information provided by his employees may have been misleading.

“This was due to the earlier information provided by my employees, but after several checks and briefings, I erred in my comments,” the chief stated in his retraction.

The traditional leader, who also serves as Chief Executive Officer of Jomoro Mining Group Ltd., took the opportunity to commend NAIMOS operatives. “I would like to take this opportunity to commend the NAIMOS Task Force on its dedication and patriotism in the fight against irresponsible and unlawful mining activities that threaten to harm and pollute our water bodies,” he said.

Nana Nkansah reaffirmed his commitment to lawful mining practices and environmental conservation. “I am also committed to lawful mining, environmental conservation, and youth empowerment, and I will not support any activity that harms our natural resources,” he declared.

The October 8 raid was part of a wider NAIMOS offensive across the Western and Western North regions between October 5 and 9, 2025. Operations targeted multiple illegal mining sites, with arrests including both Chinese and Burkinabe nationals. Equipment seized or destroyed included excavators, water pumps, and makeshift structures used in illegal mining operations.

At Tano Anwia specifically, operatives intercepted the fleeing vehicle carrying three suspects, though one managed to escape. Four excavators, three of which had been immobilized, were discovered at the site along the Tano River.

The task force’s aggressive stance reflects government determination to combat illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey, which continues to threaten Ghana’s forest reserves and water bodies. Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, emphasized that NAIMOS would pursue illegal miners relentlessly until water bodies and forest reserves are restored.

13 October, 2025

For Immediate Release

RE: JOMORO CHIEF REFUTES ILLEGAL MINING ALLEGATION– MY COMMENTS AGAINST NAIMOS TASK FORCE UNFORTUNATE

Following the recent operation carried out by the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) Task Force at the Tano Anwia Forest Reserve on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, which resulted in the arrest of two Chinese nationals and the seizure of a Land Cruiser V8 vehicle, my attention has been drawn to some comments made by me, Nana Kwame Nkansah II, the Divisional Chief of Jomoro in the Aowin Municipality of the Western North Region.

In a press release published by my office, I sought to contradict and question NAIMOS’s decision to conduct the raid in my area and attacked the credibility of NAIMOS.

After consulting with my elders and some opinion leaders, I concluded that the action taken by the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) Task Force was appropriate, and I would like to retract and apologise to the various key stakeholders who may have been offended by my statement in the aftermath.

The raid was legitimate because it supported the company’s operational policy of combating illegal mining near riverbanks and forest reserve areas.

This was due to the earlier information provided by my employees, but after several checks and briefings, I erred in my comments.

I would like to take this opportunity to commend the NAIMOS Task Force on its dedication and patriotism in the fight against irresponsible and unlawful mining activities that threaten to harm and pollute our water bodies.

I am also committed to lawful mining, environmental conservation, and youth empowerment, and I will not support any activity that harms our natural resources.

SIDNED

Nana kwame Nkansah II

Divisional Chief of Jomoro of Aowin Municipal

Western North Region