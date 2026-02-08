John Terry Criticises Arsenal for Excessive Carabao Cup Semi Final Celebrations

Chelsea legend John Terry has criticized Arsenal for celebrating excessively after their Carabao Cup semi final victory over Chelsea, suggesting the reaction revealed the mounting pressure on Mikel Arteta’s squad as they pursue their first major trophy since 2020.

Speaking on his TikTok page on Friday, February 7, 2026, the five time Premier League winner questioned the scale of Arsenal’s celebrations following their 1-0 victory at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, February 4, which secured a 4-2 aggregate win and a place in the final against Manchester City. Terry stated that the Gunners celebrated far too much for reaching a domestic cup final, pointing out that it was not the Champions League final.

According to Terry, the excessive celebrations demonstrated where Arsenal currently stand mentally as they compete across multiple competitions. He emphasized that while he considers Arsenal the best team in the Premier League with the strongest squad and excellent strength in depth, their reaction to qualifying for the Carabao Cup final suggested they can feel the nerves and that there is still a chance they could blow their trophy opportunities.

The former Chelsea captain also expressed disappointment with his former club’s passive approach to the semi final tie. Terry stated that in both games this season against Arsenal, Chelsea had outplayed the Gunners and should not have feared them. He argued that Chelsea’s approach would have been different in a Champions League semi final, but for the Carabao Cup, a competition the Blues have won many times, the pressure was on Arsenal and Chelsea made it very easy for them.

Arsenal will face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, March 22, 2026, at Wembley Stadium in a repeat of the 2018 final. For the Gunners, it represents their first major cup final since winning the FA Cup in 2020 by defeating Chelsea, and their first League Cup final appearance since 2018. Arsenal last won the competition in 1993, more than three decades ago.

The North London club has not won a trophy under Mikel Arteta since the FA Cup triumph during the COVID-19 pandemic, though they have come close in the Premier League on three occasions, finishing as runners up in recent seasons. The Gunners currently sit six points clear at the top of the Premier League table and remain active in the Champions League and FA Cup, positioning themselves for a potential quadruple challenge.

Terry’s comments on TikTok went viral on social media, attracting mixed reactions from football fans. Arsenal supporters dismissed the criticism, pointing out that reaching a first final in six years is worthy of celebration regardless of the competition. Some noted that Chelsea players, including Wesley Fofana, were visibly emotional after the final whistle, undermining Terry’s argument that the occasion was insignificant.

Critics also highlighted Terry’s own exuberant celebrations when Chelsea won the Carabao Cup in previous years, questioning the consistency of his criticism. Arsenal fans responded that the celebrations reflected the team’s joy at progressing after years without silverware, rather than excessive pressure or nerves.

Mikel Arteta defended his team’s reaction after the match, describing the celebrations as natural and healthy. The Arsenal manager told reporters that the club is only one match away from silverware and that working hard to achieve such moments together is magical. Arteta emphasized that the positive energy and joy visible among everyone at the club provides the best vitamins as the team plays every three days across multiple competitions.

Terry, who won five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups, the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League during his playing career at Chelsea, now works as a coach in the Chelsea academy. He has not become a regular television pundit but continues to share his views on matches through his TikTok account, where he has built a significant following.

The debate over Arsenal’s celebrations highlights broader questions about sporting culture and the appropriate level of emotion for different achievements. While some observers agree with Terry that semi final victories should be met with measured satisfaction rather than euphoric celebration, others argue that any progress toward silverware deserves to be enjoyed, particularly for clubs experiencing trophy droughts.

Arsenal’s path to the Carabao Cup final included victories over Preston North End, Bolton Wanderers, Crystal Palace and Chelsea across the competition. The team will face Manchester City, who are seeking their fifth consecutive Carabao Cup title, having dominated the competition in recent years under Pep Guardiola.