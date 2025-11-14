John Mahama Unveils Major $1.5bn Tema Port Upgrade to Boost Trade and Investment

President John Dramani Mahama has officially inaugurated the first two phases of the Tema Port Expansion Project, hailing the development as a significant milestone in Ghana’s quest to become a leading trade and logistics centre in West Africa.

Valued at $1.5 billion, the expansion is one of the most extensive port infrastructure initiatives in sub-Saharan Africa. It is being executed through a public–private partnership involving Meridian Port Services (MPS), the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), APM Terminals and Africa Global Logistics (AGL).

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony on Thursday, November 13, President Mahama noted that the upgraded port will stimulate job creation and boost investment across various sectors, ultimately strengthening Ghana’s position as a preferred entry point for international maritime trade in the region.

“This project marks the fulfilment of a long-held vision to establish Ghana as West Africa’s primary gateway,” he said. “What we see today reflects both our national ambition and the trust the international community places in Ghana. The enhanced Tema Port further cements our status as a dependable, efficient hub for global commerce and investment.”

He continued, “With greater logistics capacity, reduced processing times and improved operational efficiency, the port positions Ghana to compete more effectively on the world stage. Faster export processes will help our goods reach global markets sooner, while improved import systems will lower costs for businesses and consumers. At a time when speed, innovation and efficiency drive global trade, the modernisation of Tema Port gives Ghana a distinct edge. It stands as a strategic resource for attracting investment, generating employment and supporting growth across multiple industries.”