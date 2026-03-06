John Mahama, a true and intentional leader after Dr. Kwame Nkrumah we must uphold — says Obiba Sly Collins

Wait! Don’t jump the line yet. This isn’t the usual partisan rhetoric of a Ghanaian citizen. This open letter about His Excellency John Dramani Mahama is quite a touching, symbolic and worthy read every discerning Ghanaian citizen must read.

Obiba Sly Collins, a Veteran Ghanaian Highlife Musician who has seen it all across different levels and seen successive Governments run this country from the 1960s till date has taken time to pen these words.

In his opening conversation, he says, “I know how polarized our politics in Ghana has become so I had to take time to pick my words carefully after thoroughly observing things around this amazing gentleman God has given us now to steer the affairs of the country. And I think President John Mahama befitting Leader who is very purposeful like Dr. Kwame Nkrumah—and this is not to demean or downplay the good works or efforts of others, respectfully.”

…..Obiba Sly Collins writes….

“The spirit and philosophy of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah is upon His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, that’s why he is resetting Ghana and Africa. I can see the footsteps, the unity, the facts. Africa must come together; it’s long overdue, my people. In the face of these global disasters and misunderstandings, and in the midst of petty politicking with badmouthing our leaders, which will never help Africa, let’s support our leaders who meant well for Ghana and Africa and are doing the most to see Ghana and Africa become better!

Looking down memory lane, H.E John Mahama is the only African Leader leader, apart from Dr. Nkrumah, who has given opportunity to the creative art industry properly; who thinks musicians and the creative sector are supposed to be in the Government with good representation to share ideas. Still, the people from whom we are learning democracy, do respect their creative industry and support them in higher esteem.”

Furthermore, Obiba Sly Collins eulogizes John Mahama on how he boldly but carefully selected well meaning Ghanaian Creatives, courtesy, Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Ministry, to give diplomatic passports to fellow Ghanaian Creatives who have been doing tremendously well to sell the good image of Ghana to the global community. As if not enough, Sly Collins doffs his hat for John Mahama for always having keen interest in the creative space, and by extension, sports and tourism disciplines by making meaningful public commentary on all these thriving sectors, moreso, his comments on the American Vlogger/Live Streamer, iShowSpeed, who recently visited Ghana.

“That act from President Mahama actually added more meaning and respect to the young guy’s visit, and will go a long way to support and benefit the Creative Economy, if not already”, Sly Collins highlighted.

Reflecting on his song titled “Let’s Come Together,” which aims to promote peace and unity among Africans, it has had good feedback from many music stakeholders have praised him (Obiba Sly Collins) to have done his research thoroughly enough to deliver exactly what music lovers expected from him with the release of the motivational song. The stakeholders expressed their gratitude to Obiba Sly Collins for deciding to utilize music as a platform to preach and propagate messages of peace, reconciliation, tolerance, forgiveness, and unity throughout Africa.

As Ghana readies to celebrate its 69th Independence Day Anniversary, “Let’s Come Together” would undoubtedly is that song to lead and effect significant change in the lives of those who won’t just listen to it, but work with the lyrics in the song, as a national drive factor.

According to his management, Sly Collins is prepared to dominate the market once more this year with his most recent single, which can be downloaded and streamed on all digital platforms.

Every music enthusiast will find wonderful inspiration in the mind-blowing tune, which features a melodious Traditional sounds like Adowa, Highlife and other indigenous fusion sounds with an excellent percussion beat to match.

It is simple to sing along, and given the song’s theme, one would likely be inspired to do so.

“Let’s Come Together” has been ranked as one of Sly Collins’ top productions by a section of music industry professionals who have had the chance to hear it.

His followers have responded positively to the song’s potent message, which has struck a deep chord with them. Sly’s song has transcended boundaries and language barriers, connecting to the hearts of music lovers throughout Africa, as fans continue to post their moving performances of “Let’s Come Together” on social media.

Obiba Sly Collins’ latest song, “Let’s Come Together,” is ready to raise the bar for Ghanaian highlife music as it gains international acclaim.

Obiba Sly Collins, who has been playing music for over forty years and needs no introduction in the Ghanaian music scene, is one of a select group of artists who aspire to advance the highlife music scene.

The singer, who is recognized for several popular songs, is prepared to release additional songs in order to retain his reputation on the music industry.

