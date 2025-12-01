John Ayayee Claims Victory at Fourth Head of State Golf

John Ayayee delivered a commanding performance to win the Men’s Group A category at the fourth First National Bank (FNB) Head of State Invitational Golf Tournament held at Achimota Golf Club on Friday, November 28, 2025. He scored 44 points with a handicap of eight, securing the top position in the prestigious amateur competition attended by President John Dramani Mahama.

Elisee Sezan finished second in Men’s Group A with 42 points and a handicap of nine, while Isaac Asante claimed third place with 39 points and a handicap of 10. The tight competition reflected the high caliber of participants drawn from golf clubs across Ghana and beyond.

The Men’s Group B category produced another exciting contest. Esukis Esukise Martin emerged victorious, scoring 46 points with a handicap of 24. Kingsley Ayesu secured second position with 42 points and a handicap of 24, while John Djiedjorm Jaja finished third with 41 points and a handicap of 15.

Floria Hurtubise dominated the Ladies Group A category, scoring 40 points with a handicap of 14. Vastie Amoafo-Yeboah finished second with 37 points and a handicap of 14, while Mary Prempeh placed third with 36 points and a handicap of eight. The women’s competition showcased growing female participation in competitive golf.

Marlene Tonyigah won the Ladies Group B division with an impressive 42 points and a handicap of 28. Princess Nkansah-Boadu claimed second place with 41 points and a handicap of 23, while Kous Louanges Mang finished third with 39 points and a handicap of 25.

The tournament also awarded special auxiliary prizes recognizing outstanding individual shots. John Yankah captured the men’s closest to the pin prize on hole 18, while Yaba Ehomah took the ladies’ prize for the same category. Frederick Duvor won the men’s longest drive competition on hole 17, with Angela Bamford claiming the ladies’ equivalent.

President Mahama served as special guest of honor at the tournament, marking an unusual scheduling given that his 67th birthday fell the following day on November 29. The President participated enthusiastically in both the ceremonial tee-off and the evening awards ceremony at the University of Ghana Dome, demonstrating his passion for the sport.

Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Adams attended the event and praised organizers for their commitment to promoting golf in Ghana. He expressed appreciation for First National Bank’s sponsorship, noting that without such corporate support, the tournament would not achieve its current level of excellence. Adams emphasized the importance of recognizing major sponsors of sporting events in Ghana.

Frédéric Feraille, Managing Director of Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC, presented awards during the evening ceremony. His company’s participation reflected the growing corporate interest in supporting high-profile sporting events that bring together government officials and business leaders.

Popular musician Wendy Shay attended as one of the guests, adding entertainment value to the tournament. Her presence highlighted efforts by organizers to broaden the event’s appeal beyond traditional golf enthusiasts to younger demographics and entertainment industry figures.

The tournament operated under the theme Giving Back To The Community Through Golf. More than 120 golfers participated from clubs across Ghana and beyond, underscoring the event’s role as a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and business networking among leaders across sectors. The Head of State Invitational Golf Tournament represents a prestigious amateur competition held annually under the distinguished patronage of the sitting President.

Tournament categories were designed to ensure fair and inclusive competition across all skill levels. The handicap scoring system using both gross and net scores helped determine winners in each division, allowing players of varying abilities to compete meaningfully. This structure has contributed to the tournament’s growth and popularity since its inception.

FNB served as title sponsor of the 2025 edition. Warren Adams, CEO of FNB, attended alongside Executive Director Sylvia Inkoom and other bank executives. Additional sponsors included Vivo Energy Ghana, Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC, Blue Skies Products, Apollonia City, and Royal Senchi. Their collective support enabled the tournament to provide substantial prize packages and maintain high organizational standards.

The ceremonial tee-off took place at Achimota Golf Club, Ghana’s premier golfing facility. Achimota was founded in 1934 and has approximately 300 members. The course measures 6,511 meters with a par of 72 and standard scratch of 73. Well-maintained fairways and greens make Achimota one of the top golf courses in West Africa.

Following the day’s competition at Achimota, participants and guests proceeded to the University of Ghana Dome for the closing ceremony. The dual-venue approach allowed for an intimate sporting experience on the course followed by a larger gathering for awards and networking.

Distinguished guests attending the tee-off ceremony included Sir Sam Jonah, Frank Adu (President of Achimota Golf Club), Kweku Okyere (President of the Ghana Golf Association), and presidents and captains of several golf clubs. Their presence underscored the tournament’s significance within Ghana’s golfing community and broader sporting landscape.

The Head of State Invitational Golf Tournament has grown significantly since its launch. The third edition took place in June 2021 at Achimota Golf Club under then-President Nana Akufo-Addo. That event, themed Transforming The Nation Through Golf, was powered by the Ghana Golf Association and North Western Solutions with sponsorship from 19 corporate institutions.

Golf participation continues expanding across Ghana, with tournaments like the Head of State Invitational playing crucial roles in raising the sport’s profile. The event provides opportunities for amateur golfers to compete at high levels while facilitating important conversations between government and private sector leaders.

The 2025 tournament’s success positions it well for continued growth. Organizers aim to strengthen the event’s role as both a competitive sporting platform and a forum for addressing community development through golf-related initiatives. Future editions are expected to attract even larger fields and additional corporate support.

President Mahama’s active participation, just one day before his birthday, demonstrated his commitment to using sport as a tool for national development. His presence elevated the tournament’s prestige and provided players with memorable experiences competing in the presence of the head of state.

The fourth FNB Head of State Invitational Golf Tournament reinforced golf’s position among Ghana’s growing portfolio of amateur sporting competitions. As corporate sponsorship increases and participation expands, events like this contribute meaningfully to sport development while creating platforms for business networking and community engagement.